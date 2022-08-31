Louis Tomlinson Announces His Second Studio Album 'Faith In The Future'

Louis Tomlinson's album is nearly here. Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Louis Tomlinson is gearing up for the release of his second studio album 'Faith in the Future'!

The moment is finally here, Louis Tomlinson has announced that his second solo album is officially coming and it's not far away at all!

Fans have been patiently awaiting the follow-up to the One Direction star's 2020 debut 'Walls', with rumours whirring for some time now that the next album would be called 'Faith in the Future' – and they were right!

Louis confirmed the LT2 news on Wednesday (August 31), posting a sentimental message to Twitter along with its release date, tracklist and album cover!

Louis Tomlinson is officially releasing new music. Picture: Getty

The 30-year-old musician excitedly shared the release date for his hotly-anticipated project: "I’m so excited to finally tell you that my new album Faith In The Future is out 11th November."

Louis has been keeping fans in the loop with his progress on new music, having been vocal on twitter in the past year about the status of his second studio album,

He wrote: "After living with this album for a while I can’t wait for you all to hear it."

The 'Miss You' singer thanked his 36 million followers for being patient with him throughout his creative process.

I’m so excited to finally tell you that my new album Faith In The Future is out 11th November. After living with this album for a while I can’t wait for you all to hear it. Thank you for allowing me to make the music I want to make.#FaithInTheFuture pic.twitter.com/9pLMaQiOMF — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) August 31, 2022

"Thank you for allowing me to make the music I want to make," he sweetly signed off the post.

Louis also unveiled the tracklisting for 'Faith in the Future', revealing that the album is 14 songs long – its Tommo fans' lucky day!

November 11 can't come quick enough!

