Louis Tomlinson Announces His Second Studio Album 'Faith In The Future'

31 August 2022, 15:38

Louis Tomlinson's album is nearly here
Louis Tomlinson's album is nearly here. Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Louis Tomlinson is gearing up for the release of his second studio album 'Faith in the Future'!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The moment is finally here, Louis Tomlinson has announced that his second solo album is officially coming and it's not far away at all!

Fans have been patiently awaiting the follow-up to the One Direction star's 2020 debut 'Walls', with rumours whirring for some time now that the next album would be called 'Faith in the Future'  and they were right!

Louis Tomlinson Shares Thoughts On Zayn Malik’s One Direction Cover

Louis confirmed the LT2 news on Wednesday (August 31), posting a sentimental message to Twitter along with its release date, tracklist and album cover!

Louis Tomlinson is officially releasing new music
Louis Tomlinson is officially releasing new music. Picture: Getty

The 30-year-old musician excitedly shared the release date for his hotly-anticipated project: "I’m so excited to finally tell you that my new album Faith In The Future is out 11th November."

Louis has been keeping fans in the loop with his progress on new music, having been vocal on twitter in the past year about the status of his second studio album,

He wrote: "After living with this album for a while I can’t wait for you all to hear it."

The 'Miss You' singer thanked his 36 million followers for being patient with him throughout his creative process.

"Thank you for allowing me to make the music I want to make," he sweetly signed off the post.

Louis also unveiled the tracklisting for 'Faith in the Future', revealing that the album is 14 songs long – its Tommo fans' lucky day!

November 11 can't come quick enough!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

All of the biggest 2022 albums...

All The Albums Coming Out In 2022: Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Lizzo & More

Music

Perrie Edwards' son Axel just turned one

Perrie Edwards’ Baby Axel Looks So Grown Up And We Can’t Cope

Kardashian fans think they know exactly when Kylie Jenner will share her son's name

Kylie Jenner Fans Convinced They Know The Moment She’ll Announce Baby Boy’s Name

Louis Tomlinson has been working on new music in the studio

Louis Tomlinson's New Album 'Faith In The Future': Release Date, Tracklist & The Full Lowdown

Khloé has opened up about being a family of four

Khloé Kardashian Speaks About Having Second Baby With Tristan Thompson

Where the Love Islanders from series 8 are now and what they're doing

What The Love Island 2022 Cast Are Doing Now: From Lucrative Deals To New Homes

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

Exclusive
Nancy Cartwright met Stormzy

WATCH: Stormzy Had A Hilarious Interaction With Bart Simpson At Ed Sheeran's Concert

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star