Louis Tomlinson Shares Thoughts On Zayn Malik’s One Direction Cover

26 August 2022, 15:23

Louis Tomlinson dubbed Zayn Malik's One Direction cover 'great'
Louis Tomlinson dubbed Zayn Malik's One Direction cover 'great'. Picture: Alamy
Louis Tomlinson made a rare comment about his former One Direction bandmate Zayn Malik and fans are not okay!

The world is officially in meltdown after Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik had a heartwarming One Direction exchange.

It all started when Zayn, who left the band in 2015, took a trip down memory lane and shared the most beautiful acapella cover of the band’s emotional track ‘Night Changes’.

He quite fittingly sang: “Does it ever drive you crazy, just how fast the night changes?” while we all watched in amazement at the video he uploaded to Instagram.

And it turns out Louis was just as impressed as us as he dropped him a like, which definitely didn’t go unnoticed by fans.

Zayn's cover of 1D's 'Night Changes' had fans emotional
Zayn's cover of 1D's 'Night Changes' had fans emotional. Picture: Getty
Louis Tomlinson liked Zayn Malik's recent 1D cover
Louis Tomlinson liked Zayn Malik's recent 1D cover. Picture: Zayn Malik/Instagram

Just a few days after we were all sent into meltdown over the mini ‘Zouis’ exchange, Louis shared some kind words about Zayn, warming all of our hearts just that bit more.

Answering fan questions on Twitter, the ‘Walls’ singer was asked: “What do you think of the videos of Zayn singing One Direction? The truth, I started to cry.”

Louis sweetly replied: “It was great to see him reminiscing on the one direction days,” and that’s definitely enough to make us shed some tears!

Louis Tomlinson gushed about Zayn Malik's 'Night Changes' cover
Louis Tomlinson gushed about Zayn Malik's 'Night Changes' cover. Picture: Louis Tomlinson/Twitter
Louis Tomlinson said it was 'great' to see Zayn singing 'Night Changes'
Louis Tomlinson said it was 'great' to see Zayn singing 'Night Changes'. Picture: Alamy

Directioners everywhere couldn’t get over the rejoice of the 1D days taking place in 2022.

The most emotional part? Louis’ comment about Zayn was shared on the seven-year anniversary of the band’s hiatus, after Louis, Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Liam Payne decided to ‘go on a break’ just a year after the ‘Pillowtalk’ star left.

We will be holding out hope of a group cover of ‘Night Changes’ next time!

