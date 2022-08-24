7 Supportive Messages From One Direction Fans Seven Years After Hiatus

One Direction went on hiatus seven years ago... Picture: Alamy

By Capital FM

One Direction announced their hiatus seven years ago, fans mark the anniversary by sharing supportive messages online.

How time flies whilst you're waiting for One Direction's hiatus end...

August 23 marked the seven-year anniversary since Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne announced that they would be taking some time away from the boy band.

The 'break-up' broke hearts around the world all the way back in 2015, just months after Zayn Malik left the group.

Directioners took to Twitter on the historical day to share supportive messages for the boys' solo careers, here's what their die-hard fan base had to say...

One Direction went on hiatus in 2010. Picture: Alamy

1D fans couldn't help but get a little emotional when talking about the now-seven-year-long break – many users pointed out that the hiatus has lasted longer than when the band was active.

Of course, One Direction was formed back in 2010 on The X Factor and they released bop after bop for five years, causing global pop domination in the process.

In August, The X Factor released not one but two unseen videos of the 1D boys' original auditions! They revealed that all those years ago Harry Styles was given a second chance and Louis Tomlinson switched his song during the clips of their extended auditions.

Many Twitter users took a moment to praise the singer's successes since they began solo projects, with one fan writing: "Love & be proud of what they've accomplished individually and still miss what 1D had together."

7 years ago (August 23, 2015) - One Direction announced their hiatus 🥲 pic.twitter.com/BGLRdQDyF6 — louis throwbacks ◟̽◞̽ (@ltthrowbacks) August 23, 2022

I officially declare 2022 as one direction's best year since the hiatus — ash || L❥VE (@sunfflouwerry) August 16, 2022

*sad whisper* not doing an ~official tweet~ about it bc I'm sad but today is seven years since One Direction announced their hiatus 💔



(and before everyone piles on it is possible to love & be proud of what they've accomplished individually and still miss what 1D had together💗) — This Day in 1D History (@todays1dhistory) August 23, 2022

Another tweeted: "I officially declare 2022 as one direction's best year since the hiatus."

Despite the appreciation for the endless singles, albums and films the musicians have been attached to since 2015, many Directioners got in their feels.

"Not one direction announcing their hiatus 7 years ago today.. what have I done with my life other than waiting for them??," one post read.

not one direction announcing their hiatus 7 years ago today.. what have I done with my life other than waiting for them?? — mads (@sunflwrharrylou) August 23, 2022

some of y’all were too young to be fully aware of one direction’s hiatus, but they promised to come back & we’re here 7 years later.



be positive & keep the hope, but for the sake of your emotional and mental health please also be realistic and realize this could take some time. — madi (@justmadi_) July 6, 2022

One Direction has been on hiatus longer than their time as a band. — Welly ✩ (@teaandme28) July 16, 2022

so its been 2405 days since one direction went on hiatus pic.twitter.com/f6Gqs9az3H — Is there a 1D reunion today? (@Are1DBackToday) July 14, 2022

Another Twitter user wrote: "One Direction has been on hiatus longer than their time as a band."

Fans still hold out hope that Harry, Louis, Liam, Niall and Zayn will reunite in the coming years – only time will tell!

