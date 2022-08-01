Harry Styles Was Given A Second Song In Extended X Factor Audition

1 August 2022

There's new never-seen-before footage of Harry Styles...
There's new never-seen-before footage of Harry Styles... Picture: Getty/The X Factor
The X Factor has released an extended cut of Harry Styles' audition from 2010, revealing that the judges gave him a second chance...

Turns out, Harry Styles' X Factor audition went down a little differently than we remember it!

Twelve years later and we still can't stop thinking about the One Direction star's claim to fame, and The X Factor has released the official extended cut from when Styles first took to the stage.

Harry Styles Has Been Shortlisted For The Mercury Prize

The nostalgic clip, which was posted on July 31, shows the 16-year-old being given a second chance during his audition after he failed to impress the judges with his first song.

Harry Styles auditioned with two songs on The X Factor
Harry Styles auditioned with two songs on The X Factor. Picture: The X Factor/YouTube

Releasing archive footage is somewhat of a trend from the official X Factor YouTube page at present, as they recently dropped a never-seen-before video that showed how One Direction was formed – who knew we'd get all this info over a decade later!

In the extended audition clip, the pop sensation-to-be first delivered a rendition of Train's 'Hey Soul Sister', but the performance was left on the cutting room floor back in 2010

However, the clearly nervous young Harry didn't show the full range of his singing chops with the song, leading Simon Cowell to ask for him to go a cappella.

Harry Styles' X Factor audition has been unearthed 12 years later
Harry Styles' X Factor audition has been unearthed 12 years later. Picture: Getty

The judge advised him to sing without a backing track, saying: "I don’t know whether it’s the track that’s throwing you, but can I hear something that’s just you without any music?"

Harry then opted to belt out the classic 'Isn't She Lovely' by Stevie Wonder, a performance we all know and love from the originally aired episode from way back when!

Of course, Harry flew into the next round and the rest is history!

Thank goodness the panel gave Harry a second chance to show he could be an international pop star!

