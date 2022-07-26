Harry Styles Has Been Shortlisted For The Mercury Prize

26 July 2022, 15:31 | Updated: 26 July 2022, 16:11

Harry Styles is shortlisted for the Mercury Prize
Harry Styles is shortlisted for the Mercury Prize. Picture: Getty
Harry Styles has been shortlisted for the Mercury Prize alongside Little Simz, Sam Fender and Wet Leg.

Harry Styles’ album ‘Harry’s House’ only continues to soar after he released his third solo album in May this year; two months after it dropped the former One Directioner has been shortlisted for one of the most prestigious music awards, the Mercury Prize.

The Mercury Prize recognises the best British or Irish album of the last 12 months and has previously been won by stars like Arlo Parks, Skepta and Dave.

Ten of this year’s artists on the shortlist come from first-time nominees.

Little Simz at the Mercury Prize Shortlist Announcement
Little Simz at the Mercury Prize Shortlist Announcement. Picture: Getty

Indie duo Wet Leg and rap artist Little Simz have also been shortlisted.

‘Harry’s House’ is the most commercially-successful album on the list, spending six out of its first nine weeks at Number 1.

Sam Fender’s 'Seventeen Going Under' is another shortlist alongside Little Simz’s 'Sometimes I Might Be Introvert'.

She was shortlisted previously in 2019 for her album 'Grey Area'.

Hester Chambers and Rhian Teasdale of Wet Leg
Hester Chambers and Rhian Teasdale of Wet Leg. Picture: Getty
Gwenno attends The Mercury Prize Shortlist Announcement 2022
Gwenno attends The Mercury Prize Shortlist Announcement 2022. Picture: Getty

Yard Act, a rock band from Leeds, are also up for the award, as well as London soul singer Joy Crookes and rapper Korey Radical.

Harry hasn’t yet spoken out on his Mercury Prize nomination.

In the meantime, here’s a complete list of who was shortlisted for the Mercury Prize in 2022:

  • Fergus McCreadie - ‘Forest Floor’
  • Gwenno - ‘Tresor’
  • Harry Styles - ‘Harry’s House’
  • Jessie Buckley and Bernard Butler - ‘For All Our Days That Tear The Heart’
  • Joy Crookes - ‘Skin’
  • Korey Radical - ‘Reason To Smile’
  • Little Simz - ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’
  • Nova Twins - ‘Supernova’
  • Sam Fender - ’Seventeen Going Under’
  • Self Esteem - ‘Prioritise Pleasure’
  • Wet Leg - ‘Wet Leg’
  • Yard Act - ‘The Overload’

