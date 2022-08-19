Louis Tomlinson Switches Songs In 'Nervous' X Factor Extended Audition

Louis Tomlinson's full audition has been released... Picture: X Factor/YouTube/Getty

Fans have finally got to see Louis Tomlinson's full X Factor audition and it's different from how they remember. ithappening back in 2010...

An extended cut of Louis Tomlinson's X Factor audition has been released and One Direction fans are freaking out!

The never-seen-before footage of a teenaged Louis singing not one but two songs on the British talent show was dropped on The X Factor's official YouTube page on Wednesday (August 17), much to fans' delight.

The release of the previously archived footage follows the reveal of Harry Styles' full 2010 audition, which made headlines earlier this month.

This led many to believe that it's only a matter of time until fellow 1D boys; Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Liam Payne get the same treatment!

Louis Tomlinson sang two songs in his first X Factor audition. Picture: Getty

In the freshly dropped video, an 18-year-old Louis sweetly announced to the audience: "I love singing and this means so much to me, I just want to give it my best."

The One Direction star to be then delivered a rendition of the 2007 track 'Elvis Ain't Dead' by Scouting for Girls in a performance that never initially made it to air all those years ago...

In the new footage, young Tomlinson shared with the judges' panel that he wishes to have a career similar to British singer-songwriter James Morrison.

He sang his heart out before the infamously hard-to-impress Simon Cowell raised his hand and asked Louis to try out another song.

Louis Tomlinson's extended X Factor audition has been released. Picture: X Factor/YouTube

The 'Walls' singer then swiftly moved into a performance of 2000s bop 'Hey There Delilah' by Plain White T's, with fans recognising the audition clip we all know and love from the original episode that aired over a decade ago!

In the clip, Louis sweetly admitted to the crowd: "I'm so nervous."

Cowell explained his decision to give the youngster another chance: "Look, you know what, you're actually doing well, which is why we asked you to do a second song, right?

"So this is a better song for you," the TV personality said.

One Direction was formed on The X Factor back in 2010. Picture: Alamy

Louis, who is now 30 years old, seemed disappointed with his audition, saying: "Yeah, I can do so much better than that, honestly. Please just give me a chance."

Obviously, we all know that he made it through the round and ultimately got matched with the other 1D boys on the show... the rest is history!

