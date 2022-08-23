Lottie Tomlinson's Brother Louis Meets His Baby Nephew

Louis Tomlinson has met his nephew. Picture: Getty/Lottie Tomlinson/Instagram

By Savannah Roberts

Lottie has introduced Louis Tomlinson to his baby nephew and the picture is too adorable!

Louis Tomlinson has become an uncle and now he's officially met his sister Lottie Tomlinson's newborn baby!

Fans of the One Direction star couldn't stop reeling after a photo emerged on Twitter of the singer cradling his nephew – and the snap it's absolutely adorable!

Lottie – who is the younger sister of the pop sensation – became a mum for the first time after welcoming her first child with boyfriend Lewis Burton earlier this month!

Uncle Tommo met his sister's newborn baby. Picture: Twitter

Lottie and Lewis welcomed their first child in August. Picture: Lottie Tomlinson/Instagram

The snap of the 'Walls' singer began to do the round on Twitter, seemingly screenshotted from his social media influencer sister's Instagram stories.

Louis can be seen meeting the newest addition to the Tomlinson clan for the first time, looking sweetly down at the bundle of joy!

The 30-year-old's face is out of shot but his distinctive arm tattoos are clearly in frame, leading Directioners to go into meltdown when they spotted Uncle Tommo with the Lotties bubbah.

One fan wrote: "WE GOT UNCLE LOUIS TOMLINSON CONTENT EVERYONE GET UP. [sic]"

Lottie Tomlinson named her baby Lucky Burton. Picture: Lottie Tomlinson/Instagram

Lottie, 24, shared the unusual name she and Lewis, 30, picked for their baby boy just days after his arrival.

She unveiled her son's name with an Instagram caption, writing: "Our perfect creation, introducing our son, our world, love of our lives, Lucky Burton.”

We can't wait to see more of Louis as an uncle!

