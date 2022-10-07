Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde ‘Set To Live Together In The UK’ As She Checks Out Schools In London

7 October 2022, 12:23

Olivia Wilde has reportedly been checking out London schools ahead of her 'planned move' with Harry Styles
Olivia Wilde has reportedly been checking out London schools ahead of her 'planned move' with Harry Styles. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are apparently set to take their relationship to the next level with a full-time move to the UK.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are reportedly set to be living together ‘full-time’ in London as the actress is said to be planning a move to the capital from LA.

The Don’t Worry, Darling director, 38, has apparently even got her eye on a school in London that she wants her kids to attend, dropping the biggest hint yet that the move could be happening soon.

Did Louis Tomlinson Attend Harry Styles’ Love On Tour Show?

Harry Styles And My Policeman Co-Stars In Running For The Oscars

According to this tabloid, Olivia recently visited a school in North London, suggesting she’d like her son Otis and daughter Daisy to attend.

The actress and director reportedly will move in ‘full-time’ with her pop star beau after formerly being back and forth between Los Angeles, where she previously lived, and London.

Olivia Wilde is reportedly planning a move to London
A source said: “Harry and Olivia are completely committed to each other and want to spend as much time together as possible.

“Obviously they both lead very busy lives, with Harry spending huge amounts of time on tour and Olivia leading a successful career in film, as well as frequently flying out to see him.

“But the kids are always her first priority, so basing them in the UK is a viable option for their future, given she sees that with Harry, who wants to stay in London."

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles are apparently planning to move in together in London
Olivia Wilde's ex Jason Sudeikis is apparently on board with the move
Olivia and Jason's kids could be attending school in North London
The move is said to also be ideal for Olivia’s ex and father of her children, Jason Sudeikis, who has been busy shooting his hit comedy series Ted Lasso in London.

The insider went on to say: “She has spoken to Jason about it because his say is important too as the kids’ dad.

“It sounds like they have agreed London is the best place. Nothing has been signed and sealed yet but they are strongly considering the move.”

