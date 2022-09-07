Did Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde Break Up?

7 September 2022, 16:08

Have Harry and Olivia split?
Have Harry and Olivia split? Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Have Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde broken up? Here's why the split rumours are circulating...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Don't Worry Darling premiere certainly fueled countless rumours, with many fans even theorising that leading man Harry Styles and director Olivia Wilde could have broken up!

A media storm has surrounded the upcoming psychological thriller, with many DWD dramas unfolding before our eyes; from Harry and Chris Pine's 'spitgate' to Florence Pugh's alleged fued with Wilde.

4 Talking Points After Don’t Worry Darling Premiere With Harry Styles, Florence Pugh & Olivia Wilde

Now, speculations have been sparked that Olivia and Harry could have split after a year and a half of dating – here's everything we know...

Fans think Harry and Olivia could have called it quits
Fans think Harry and Olivia could have called it quits. Picture: Getty

Have Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde split?

Fans were convinced that there had been a breakdown in the director's and 'As It Was' singer's realtionship after their behaviour at the Venice Film Festival on September 5.

Despite both Harry and Olivia promoting their upcoming project, they are yet to make a press appearance alone together – which many have found odd.

During Don't Worry Darling's red carpet the cast walked the event together, however, Styles and Wilde were always separated by one co-star to avoid them being stood next to each other.

Likewise, as the cast took their assigned seats in the premiere's theatre, they were situated one space away from each other and barely interacted.

Twitter was divided by the events, with many assuming there was tension between the couple, whereas others theorised that they were trying to minimise their relationship detracting from the movie.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde barely interacted at the DWD premiere
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde barely interacted at the DWD premiere. Picture: Getty
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde met on the set of Don't Worry Darling
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde met on the set of Don't Worry Darling. Picture: Getty

When did Harry and Olivia start dating?

The pop-star-turned-actor and the Booksmart director first met on the set of Don't Worry Darling in 2020.

The pair were then spotted holding hands at the wedding of a mutual friend at the beginning of 2021, sparking rumours that the colleagues had become an item.

Harry and Olivia have relentlessly tried to keep their relationship out of the public eye and have rarely spoken about each other during interviews and press appearances.

However, Olivia has been spotted supporting her beau on countless dates of his Love On Tour and has even brought her kids along – giving the impression that the romance had become quite serious.

At the time of Don't worry Darling premiere – and when the break-up rumours first began to whirr – Styles and Wilde had been dating for nearly two years (20 months).

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid are best friends

Inside Taylor Swift And Gigi Hadid's Friendship

The lowdown on if your Justin Bieber show has been cancelled and how to get a refund

Will Justin Bieber Cancel His Justice Tour UK Dates & How To Get A Refund On Tickets

Did Adele and Rich Paul have a secret wedding?

Has Adele Married Rich Paul?

Courteney Cox addressed Kanye West's comment about Friends not being 'funny'

Courteney Cox Takes Swipe At Kanye West After He Brands Friends ‘Not Funny’

All the updates on After Ever Happy so far

After Ever Happy: Release Date, Trailer, Cast & All The Details So Far

Here's what time After Ever Happy will be released on Amazon Prime in the UK

What Time Is After Ever Happy Coming Out In The UK?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star