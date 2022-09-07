Did Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde Break Up?

Have Harry and Olivia split? Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Have Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde broken up? Here's why the split rumours are circulating...

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Don't Worry Darling premiere certainly fueled countless rumours, with many fans even theorising that leading man Harry Styles and director Olivia Wilde could have broken up!

A media storm has surrounded the upcoming psychological thriller, with many DWD dramas unfolding before our eyes; from Harry and Chris Pine's 'spitgate' to Florence Pugh's alleged fued with Wilde.

4 Talking Points After Don’t Worry Darling Premiere With Harry Styles, Florence Pugh & Olivia Wilde

Now, speculations have been sparked that Olivia and Harry could have split after a year and a half of dating – here's everything we know...

Fans think Harry and Olivia could have called it quits. Picture: Getty

Have Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde split?

Fans were convinced that there had been a breakdown in the director's and 'As It Was' singer's realtionship after their behaviour at the Venice Film Festival on September 5.

Despite both Harry and Olivia promoting their upcoming project, they are yet to make a press appearance alone together – which many have found odd.

During Don't Worry Darling's red carpet the cast walked the event together, however, Styles and Wilde were always separated by one co-star to avoid them being stood next to each other.

Likewise, as the cast took their assigned seats in the premiere's theatre, they were situated one space away from each other and barely interacted.

Twitter was divided by the events, with many assuming there was tension between the couple, whereas others theorised that they were trying to minimise their relationship detracting from the movie.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde barely interacted at the DWD premiere. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde met on the set of Don't Worry Darling. Picture: Getty

When did Harry and Olivia start dating?

The pop-star-turned-actor and the Booksmart director first met on the set of Don't Worry Darling in 2020.

The pair were then spotted holding hands at the wedding of a mutual friend at the beginning of 2021, sparking rumours that the colleagues had become an item.

Harry and Olivia have relentlessly tried to keep their relationship out of the public eye and have rarely spoken about each other during interviews and press appearances.

However, Olivia has been spotted supporting her beau on countless dates of his Love On Tour and has even brought her kids along – giving the impression that the romance had become quite serious.

At the time of Don't worry Darling premiere – and when the break-up rumours first began to whirr – Styles and Wilde had been dating for nearly two years (20 months).

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital