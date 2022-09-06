4 Talking Points After Don’t Worry Darling Premiere With Harry Styles, Florence Pugh & Olivia Wilde

By Capital FM

The premiere of Don’t Worry, Darling has given the internet a whole host of new memes after a seemingly awkward evening between Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles and Florence Pugh.

Don’t Worry, Darling’s film premiere took place at Venice Film Festival on Monday night, hours after Olivia Wilde, Gemma Chan, Chris Pine and Harry Styles took to a panel to answer journalists’ questions about the flick.

Leading lady Florence Pugh touched down just as the conference got underway, making it in time for the glamorous premiere that same evening – where she stole the spotlight in a glittering Valentino gown.

The run-up to Don’t Worry, Darling’s release has been plagued by rumours of a fallout on set, with sources claiming Florence wasn’t happy about Olivia and now-boyfriend Harry growing close on set after the director’s split from Jason Sudeikis.

Olivia Wilde Quashes Reports Of ‘Feud' With Florence Pugh At Don’t Worry, Darling Conference

Despite being in a relationship for almost two years, Olivia and Harry kept their distance from one another at the premiere.

Nick Kroll, Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, Olivia Wilde, Sydney Chandler, Harry Styles and Gemma Chan at the DWD premiere. Picture: Getty

There are also conflicting stories about why original leading man Shia LaBeouf left the film, with Olivia claiming she fired him while he claims he quit because he and his co-stars couldn’t find time to rehearse.

Soon after Olivia gave an interview in which she spoke about LaBeouf’s exit, a video emerged that she’d sent the actor shortly after he quit.

In it, she said: “I feel like I'm not ready to give up on this yet, and I, too, am heartbroken and I want to figure this out. You know, I think this might be a bit of a wake-up call for Miss Flo, and I want to know if you're open to giving this a shot with me, with us."

Given all the reports that have emerged about the film’s cast over the last few months, fans were quick to zoom in on every interaction between Florence, Olivia, Harry and their castmates at Monday’s premiere.

And here are the biggest talking points from Don’t Worry Darling’s debut that seem to have taken over the internet…

someone needs to begin a full fledged investigation into what happened on that don’t worry darling set… wdym harry styles spitting on chris pine on NATIONAL TELEVISION? pic.twitter.com/jpow9JT8pk — ceo of kory (@korysverse) September 6, 2022

Did Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine?

In possibly one of the most bizarre headlines to emerge from Don’t Worry, Darling’s premiere night, people are wondering whether Harry spat on co-star Chris Pine as he took his seat in the cinema.

After re-watching the clip multiple times, zooming in and putting it on slow-mo, we don’t see anything actually leave Harry’s mouth, however it’s Chris’ reaction that makes it seem like he’s just been hit with an unwanted object.

The actor abruptly stopped clapping and looked down at his lap before laughing and smiling at his co-star.

Fans have since worked out that Chris' sudden pause in clapping is probably because he sees his glasses in his lap, in the kind of, 'oh there they are' reaction.

The premiere of Don't Worry Darling took place in Venice. Picture: Getty

Florence Pugh appears to avoid Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles

Florence didn’t join her co-stars hours earlier at the press conference, touching down during the Q&A in an iconic arrival – wearing a Valentino co-ord, clutching an Aperol spritz and strutting into her hotel.

On the red carpet hours later, Florence arrived with her beloved granny by her side and gave warm welcomes to Chris, Gemma and Nick Kroll.

However, she wasn’t captured greeting her other co-stars Harry and Olivia.

When they posed together as a group, the trio were separated by Gemma, Chris, Nick and Sydney Chandler.

The Don’t Worry, Darling cast's seating arrangements

Inside the premiere, Harry, Olivia and Florence were separated once more, with Chris and Gemma sat between them.

One person hilariously pointed out on Twitter whoever organised the seating plan must have seated divorced parents at a wedding in the past.

Florence Pugh’s stylist references ‘Miss Flo’

In the leaked video in which Olivia told Shia LaBeouf she wanted to work things out after he quit the film, she called Florence ‘Miss Flo’.

Poking fun at the video, Florence’s stylist Rebecca Corbin Murray captioned a photo of the actress on the red carpet: “Miss Flo.”

Don't Worry, Darling comes out on 23 September.

