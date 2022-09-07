Chris Pine Responds To Those Harry Styles Spitting Rumours

7 September 2022

Chris Pine has addressed 'spitgate'
Chris Pine has addressed 'spitgate'. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Chris Pine has released a statement calling the Harry Styles spit rumours "a ridiculous story, a complete fabrication".

The Don't Worry Darling film premiere spawned many a shocking headline, with one of the most bizarre of all being the claims that Harry Styles spat on Chris Pine.

Olivia Wilde's hotly-anticipated psychological thriller was screened at the Venice Film Festival on September 5 and footage of the cast at the event quickly sparked the unusual rumour, leading Pine's representative to address the media storm.

4 Talking Points After Don’t Worry Darling Premiere With Harry Styles, Florence Pugh & Olivia Wilde

A clip showing the 'As It Was' singer taking his seat and in the theatre has gone viral, with fans playing the video on repeat and zooming in to see if Harry actually did spit on his co-star, who was sat right next to him.

Chris seemingly reacts during the alleged incident as he stopped clapping and looked down at his lap (where the spit has thought to have fallen) before laughing and smiling at Harry.

The Don't Worry Darling premiere made way for several rumors
The Don't Worry Darling premiere made way for several rumors. Picture: Getty
Chris Pine addressed the viral clip of Harry Styles
Chris Pine addressed the viral clip of Harry Styles. Picture: Alamy

The internet has been desperate to get to the bottom of this mystery since the clip first started to circulate on Monday, and now Chris Pine's team has provided the answer to Variety.

His representative said: "This is a ridiculous story — a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation."

The passionate statement refuted the claims that have shrouded the Don't Worry Darling premiere with even more drama.

"Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine," they clearly cleared up the speculation.

The Star Trek actor's rep continued: "There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist."

Twitter had been divided since the viral video emerged, with many fans going into full-detective mode in order to deduce the truth.

In one of the first tweets about the controversy that has racked up a whopping 100K likes, a fan wrote: "Appears to spit on Chris Pine I won't sleep until I know the truth."

Another eager DWD drama fanatic wrote: "the don’t worry darling drama is getting more and more absurd like what do you mean harry styles [spins wheel] spit on [spins wheel] chris pine."

