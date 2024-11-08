Are Love Island’s Ekin-Su and MAFS UK’s Georges dating? The rumours explained

8 November 2024, 13:05 | Updated: 8 November 2024, 16:59

Ekin-Su and Georges have been dating for months in secret
Ekin-Su and Georges have been dating for months in secret. Picture: Getty

By Tiasha Debray

Love Island’s Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Married at First Sight UK’s Georges Berthonneau 'have been dating for months'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Celebrity news gets wilder by the day! MailOnline revealed that Love Island’s Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Married at First Sight UK’s Georges Berthonneau are dating.

You might remember Ekin-Su from Traitor US, Celebrity Big Brother or, of course, series 8 of Love Island which aired in 2022 where she won the show arm in arm with Italian stallion Davide Sanclimenti. The pair were on and off again in the villa and nothing changed when they left.

After a lot of drama, a breakup, getting back together again and some cheating allegations, the pair finally called it quits in January 2024 and Georges' story is not much different. He and his on-screen wife Peggy Rose made it to Final Vows on the show, but he pair had a dramatic split in February and Peggy has since accused Georges of being a liar.

And now according to the publication, Ekin-Su and Georges have been secretly dating for months with Ekin-Su reportedly having spent time over the summer at Georges’ family home in the South of France. But are Ekin-Su and Georges actually dating?

Ekin-Su and Davide broke up in January 2024
Ekin-Su and Davide broke up in January 2024. Picture: Getty

Are Ekin-Su and MAFS' Georges dating?

Early on the 8th of November MailOnline reported that Geoges and Ekin-Su had been dating for months but despite Georges "[treating] her like a princess", Ekin-Su had been playing down their relationship for a chance to be on the upcoming season.

Their sources said: "Ekin and Georges have been trying to keep their relationship under wraps for some time… Ekin's team were adamant that they didn't want this to come out, but Georges has been a little loose-lipped, and their hook ups have been whispered about for months."

"Georges had grown tired of being Ekin's dirty little secret, and he started to tell friends that he wanted more commitment going forward… He's not stopped grinning ear-to-ear since they have been dating, he's like the cat that got the cream, and has been gushing to mates about how loved up he is."

Peggy and Georges split in February 2024
Peggy and Georges split in February 2024. Picture: Channel 4

It seems like perhaps this relationship isn't meant to be, because while the publication’s source said: "Ekin's team are scrambling to keep it under wraps for fear that it will impact her chances of Love Island: All Stars, of which she is top of the list, but it seems neither of them could keep away from each other," it seems like it's a little more complicated than that.

A representative for Georges clarified with The Mirror: "I was surprised by the article myself as Georges is happily dating someone not in the public eye. He and Ekin are just friends who happened to go to the same gym that day."

So to answer your question, no, if the representative is to be believed, Ekin-Su and Georges are not together.

Georges starred on the 2023 season of MAFS UK
Georges starred on the 2023 season of MAFS UK. Picture: Instagram: @georgesbert

