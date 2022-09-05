Love Island’s Ekin-Su Addresses Davide ‘Cheating’ Rumours

5 September 2022, 10:19

Love Island's Ekin-Su has denied claims Davide was unfaithful to her
Love Island's Ekin-Su has denied claims Davide was unfaithful to her. Picture: @ekinsuofficial/Instagram/Shutterstock
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Love Island’s Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu cleared up rumours that her boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti ‘cheated' on her after he was spotted leaving an event with two girls.

Love Island’s Ekin-Su has broken her silence over rumours her boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti ‘cheated’ on her whilst she was on a work trip to Los Angeles.

It all started when the Italian star attended the KSI v Swarmz fight at The O2 last weekend, where he was filmed getting into a taxi with a pal and two girls.

Davide and Ekin-Su appeared to brush off the headlines in days following the event, but the Turkish actress has now set the record straight.

Ekin-Su cleared up rumours that Davide 'cheated' on her
Ekin-Su cleared up rumours that Davide 'cheated' on her. Picture: ITV2

Speaking to Goss.ie, the 28-year-old said: “I mean those videos, we know it's not true because I was talking to him the whole night. You know the relationship is between me and him and people like to talk."

She continued: “The truth behind that is it wasn't just him, it was a big group, and it just happened to be two girls in a taxi with him and his friend and it just looked wrong, that's all it was.

"And you know I trust him, he didn't cheat, and he's my man."

Ekin-Su addressed the cheating rumours and said she trusts Davide
Ekin-Su addressed the cheating rumours and said she trusts Davide. Picture: @ekinsuofficial/Instagram
Ekin-Su and Davide have brushed off the rumours about their relationship
Ekin-Su and Davide have brushed off the rumours about their relationship. Picture: Shutterstock

Ekin-Su and Davide have been going from strength to strength since leaving the villa, with the couple confirming last month that they’re even getting their own reality show.

The series will be a travel show and see the couple embark on a trip across their native countries, Turkey and Italy.

They’re even set to be moving in together soon, with Davide reportedly set to swap his Manchester life for Essex, where the actress lived before heading on Love Island.

