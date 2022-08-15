Love Island’s Ekin-Su And Davide Are Getting Their Own Travel Show

15 August 2022, 10:46

Love Island's Ekin-Su and Davide will be fronting their own travel show
Picture: Shutterstock

By Hayley Habbouchi

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti have confirmed they’ll be fronting their very own TV show just days after winning Love Island 2022.

Love Island winners Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti have confirmed they’ve landed their very own TV show!

The fan-favourite couple will be returning to ITV2 to star in their own reality show - but this time in the form of a travel series.

The pair will be followed around by cameras as they embark on road trips together to their native countries, Turkey and Italy.

Ekin-Su and Davide revealed the exciting news while appearing on The Big Breakfast on Saturday morning.

Ekin-Su and Davide are set to front their very own TV show
Ekin-Su and Davide are set to front their very own TV show. Picture: Shutterstock

The Italian reality star explained: “I can tell this. We are going on a road trip to Italy and Turkey so one week in Italy, one week in Turkey. We are going to be on ITV2 so it's going to be like our own programme.”

Ekin-Su went on to say: “It will be all real, fighting, I'll be cooking for him, he'll be cooking for me. It will be two cultures.”

Davide went on to share that their trip will also involve a very wholesome element to it as he added: “We'll be meeting family, it's going to be nice.”

This comes just days after it was reported that the Turkish actress had signed the biggest clothing deal in Love Island history.

Ekin-Su and Davide are getting a travel show after winning Love Island
Ekin-Su and Davide are getting a travel show after winning Love Island. Picture: @ekinsuofficial/Instagram
Love Island fans will be seeing more from Ekin-Su and Davide
Love Island fans will be seeing more from Ekin-Su and Davide. Picture: @ekinsuofficial/Instagram
Ekin-Su signed the biggest clothing deal in Love Island history
Ekin-Su signed the biggest clothing deal in Love Island history. Picture: ITV2

Ekin-Su is said to have signed a very lucrative deal with fashion brand Oh Polly for a whopping £1,000,000!

A source told this tabloid that she was inundated with offers since returning from Mallorca, but ultimately wanted to ‘follow her heart’, with them adding: "Ekin has met with countless brands this week, but she knew that Oh Polly was the perfect fit for her, and the feeling was mutual.

"She's signed an enormous deal worth over a million and now she can't wait to start collaborating with the brand and working on her first-ever collection.”

Ekin-Su and Davide’s upcoming travel show is set to grow the couple’s following even more after capturing the nation’s hearts on Love Island - and the actress is even estimated to surpass the success of 2019 islander Molly-Mae as the richest Love Island contestant ever.

