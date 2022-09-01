Love Island’s Ekin-Su And Davide In ‘Ongoing Row’ About Huge Relationship Dilemma

Ekin-Su and Davide are reportedly clashing over one particular relationship struggle. Picture: Shutterstock

By Capital FM

Love Island’s Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti are finding it tough to agree on one relationship hiccup in particular.

Love Island stars Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti have reportedly been struggling on coming to an agreement on the next step of their relationship.

Things have really been picking up for the couple in recent weeks after they won series 8 of the ITV2 dating show.

Love Island’s Davide Breaks Silence After Leaving Party With Two Girls Amid Ekin-Su’s Cryptic Post

The pair confirmed they will be fronting their very own travel show and Ekin-Su has been working on a few secret projects after signing a £1million clothing brand deal with Oh Polly.

However, the pair have apparently been clashing over their decision of where to live.

Ekin-Su and Davide are said to be clashing over where they want to live. Picture: @ekinsuofficial/Instagram

After winning the show, Ekin-Su announced they’d both be moving to Essex, where she lived before heading into the villa.

However, Davide is said to be having doubts about moving down south after setting up a life in Manchester.

A source told this tabloid: “They're looking to get a flat together in Essex - and will start looking when she's back from LA.”

Ekin-Su lived in Essex before heading on Love Island. Picture: @ekinsuofficial/Instagram

Davide originally lived in Manchester for three years before heading into the villa. Picture: @ekinsuofficial/Instagram

They went on to say: “Davide has made a good group of friends in Manchester, he really likes the city and could have lots of work there.

“They both showed on Love Island just how strong willed they can be but Ekin thinks Davide really needs to show her she’s ‘his queen’, rather than just saying it all the time.”

This comes after the pair brushed off any doubts over their romance after Davide was spotted leaving a party with two girls after a boxing event at the weekend - however, nothing romantic is said to have taken place.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital