Love Island’s Ekin-Su Shares Cryptic Post After Boyfriend Davide Is Seen Leaving Party With Two Girls

30 August 2022, 15:22

Ekin-Su has broke her silence after Davide allegedly left an event with two girls
Ekin-Su has broke her silence after Davide allegedly left an event with two girls
Love Island star Davide Sanclimenti was spotted getting into a taxi with two women while Ekin-Su jetted off to LA for work commitments.

Just days after Love Island winner Davide Sanclimenti was seen allegedly leaving an event with two women in a taxi, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has shared a very cryptic post.

It all started when Davide enjoyed a night out with a pal as he attended the KSI v Swarmz fight at the O2 Arena over the weekend, where the Italian star was filmed getting into a cab afterwards with two girls in a video obtained by this tabloid.

The two girls are thought to be Anita Gunnarsdottir and Matthildur Ylfa Þorsteinsd, who Davide reportedly was sat alongside at the event.

Ekin-Su shared a post after Davide was seen getting into a taxi with two women
Ekin-Su shared a post after Davide was seen getting into a taxi with two women
Ekin-Su has been busy with work projects across the pond
Ekin-Su has been busy with work projects across the pond

Although nothing romantic is said to have happened, the Turkish actress has remained tight-lipped on the video of her boyfriend.

However, fans noticed that just a few days after, Ekin-Su shared a post where she cryptically spoke about being ‘authentic’ and ‘humble’ in the caption.

Ekin-Su has been busy in Los Angeles for work commitments as the star is said to be working on a ‘top secret’ project in Beverly Hills.

Ekin-Su shared a cryptic post about being 'authentic'
Ekin-Su shared a cryptic post about being 'authentic'
Davide and Ekin-Su won Love Island 2022
Davide and Ekin-Su won Love Island 2022
Davide attended the KSI v Swarmz fight over the weekend
Davide attended the KSI v Swarmz fight over the weekend

She has been inundated with offers since being crowned the queen of Love Island 2022, including reports that she signed the biggest brand deal in Love Island history with a whopping £1million deal with clothing brand Oh Polly.

Ekin-Su and Davide have also confirmed they have a reality TV series of their own in the works, where cameras will follow them as they embark on road trips together to their native countries, Turkey and Italy.

The couple came in first place on the dating show after quickly becoming the nation's favourites in the villa, with Luca Bish and Gemma Owen coming in second place, while Dami Hope and Indiyah Polack came in third place.

