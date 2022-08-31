Love Island’s Davide Breaks Silence After Leaving Party With Two Girls Amid Ekin-Su’s Cryptic Post

31 August 2022, 10:16

Davide has shrugged off any drama as him and Ekin-Su are said to be doing 'great'
Davide has shrugged off any drama as him and Ekin-Su are said to be doing 'great'. Picture: Davide Sanclimenti/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Davide Sanclimenti from Love Island made headlines after he was seen reportedly leaving a boxing match at the weekend with two girls while his girlfriend Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu was in LA.

Love Island’s Davide Sanclimenti has hopped on social media for the first time since he was reportedly spotted getting into a taxi and leaving with two girls after attending the KSI v Swarmz fight at the O2 Arena last weekend.

The Italian star made headlines as he left the event, in a video obtained by this tabloid, while his girlfriend Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu was in LA for work commitments, however, nothing romantic is thought to have happened.

Love Island’s Ekin-Su Shares Cryptic Post After Boyfriend Davide Is Seen Leaving Party With Two Girls

Are Any Love Island 2022 Couples Still Together? From Ekin-Su & Davide To Gemma & Luca

Just a day after Ekin-Su shared a cryptic post about being ‘authentic’ and ‘humble’, Davide hopped on Instagram to shrug off the headlines as he shared a photo of him at the boxing event with fellow islander Jacques O’Neill.

Davide and Ekin-Su both seemed to be unfazed by the drama following them as they both took to their Instagram Stories to celebrate being named the Most Memorable Reality TV Moment by E! for their Love Island win.

Davide broke his silence after allegedly leaving the boxing event with two girls
Davide broke his silence after allegedly leaving the boxing event with two girls. Picture: Davide Sanclimenti/Instagram
Davide reunited with Love Island's Jacques at the boxing event last weekend
Davide reunited with Love Island's Jacques at the boxing event last weekend. Picture: Davide Sanclimenti/Instagram

Just a short few hours later, the Turkish actress uploaded a video to her Instagram Stories telling Davide how much she missed him, clearing up rumours that there are tensions between the pair.

A source has also told this tabloid that everything is all good with the couple.

They said: “Ekin is in a great place out in LA, so are her and Davide as a couple and that she's concentrating on her next big project to be revealed later this week."

Ekin-Su and Davide appeared to shrug off the drama as they celebrated their Love Island win
Ekin-Su and Davide appeared to shrug off the drama as they celebrated their Love Island win. Picture: Davide Sanclimenti/Instagram
Davide and Ekin-Su appear to be unfazed by the drama
Davide and Ekin-Su appear to be unfazed by the drama. Picture: @ekinsuofficial/Instagram

“She's currently in LA, loving life in the sunshine and planning big things,” they added.

Ekin-Su’s career especially has been taking off since winning Love Island, with the 28-year-old already reportedly signing a £1million brand deal with clothing company Oh Polly.

She and Davide also confirmed they’ll be fronting their very own reality TV series together as they’re set to embark on a trip across their native countries, Turkey and Italy.

