Tasha Ghouri confirms Andrew Le Page split 'ended on good terms' in new comment. Picture: Getty / TikTok

By Abbie Reynolds

Tasha Ghouri addressed navigating being single after her 'long-term relationship' with Andrew Le Page.

At the start of 2025, Love Island stars Andrew Le Page and Tasha Ghouri's split came as a huge shock to their fans and viewers of the reality show.

For the most part Andrew and Tasha have kept their breakup private with Tasha telling fans not long ago that she wouldn't be addressing it publicly.

In a video on Snapchat, she said: "I won't be speaking on the situation. That's a private side of my life that I am still dealing with internally, mentally.

"It's private to me and as much as I do want to share it all with you all and you know, one day I will, but I'm still processing everything that's happened and what's going on."

Now, she has spoken out about living alone for the first time ever after leaving her long-term relationship.

Tasha and Andrew's split was revealed at the start of 2025. Picture: Getty

In a video posted to TikTok, Tasha said: "I'm 26 years old and I've just come out of a long-term relationship. I just moved into my new place two weeks ago. I'm still getting used to being on my own.

"For a 26 year old, it's pretty scary. I'm starting a whole new chapter. I thought my life would look very different to how it is now."

Tasha, who met Andrew on Love Island in 2022 during season 8, addressed feelings of failure in her love life but said she's realised, "Im still so young, I'm still growing".

The Strictly Come Dancing star added: "Sometimes you need to be on your own to find you again, to find the love in yourself again."

In the comments of the video, one fan wrote: "I personally think Tasha and Andrew should be commended neither of them have said one nasty thing about each other sometimes you can love someone but not be in love with that person any more."

Tasha replied to the commenting writing: "[red hearts] always will still care for him!! Exactly you said we're on good terms and don't hate each other x"

This is the first time Tasha has confirmed things ended on good terms as previously the reason for the breakup was only reported on via sources.

Tasha and Andrew announced they were house owners in February 2024. Picture: Instagram

Meanwhile, Andrew just celebrated his 30th birthday in Dubai narrowly missing Tasha who was also there this month with a friend.

On his Instagram stories in February, Andrew revealed that he was moving back home to Gurnsey after leaving the house he and Tasha brought together. He said: "Back to Gurnsey I go... I'll be back."

