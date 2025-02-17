Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page address their split for the first time

17 February 2025

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page address their split for the first time
Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page address their split for the first time. Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island stars Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page have broke their silence on their shock split.

In January 2025, it was reported that Love Island's Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page had broken up more than two years after they met on the show.

With the pair having recently brought a home together and even having matching tattoos, it was hard for fans to comprehend their sudden split.

It was said that Tasha's time on Strictly Come Dancing had driven a wedge between their relationship but until now the only true insight we had into the split was some comments that Tasha's mum, Nicky Young, had liked online.

One comment which she liked read: "Sometimes relationships just don't work out. We're not in their lives so we don't know the reasons."

Tasha and Andrew announced they were house owners in February 2024
Tasha and Andrew announced they were house owners in February 2024. Picture: Instagram

"Sometimes people can just outgrow each other or not be as driven or want different out of life and much more. They can try to keep it together but then it can be much worse."

This appeared to confirm their split, but now Andrew and Tasha have both addressed the news but have expressed a wish to keep things private.

Standing in front of the house that he and Tasha bought together, Andrew took a selfie and wrote: "End of an era."

He went on to say: "So guys it's been a pretty crap start to the year and one I didn't expect. However, life goes on and I'm doing everything in my power to stay positive. All The support has meant the world.

"I've cried more times this year then I have my whole life."

Andrew announced that he was leaving their home
Andrew announced that he was leaving their home. Picture: Instagram

He went on to say his property renovation Instagram is on hold for now but promised he'd be finding a property with a garden for his dog Luna.

Andrew then added that he's moving back home to Gurnsey, where he grew up but assured, "I'll be back".

Meanwhile, Tasha opened up to her Snapchat followers and said she's going to keep her private life private. She said: "I know a lot of you are asking a lot of questions and want to know what's going on. I won't be speaking on the situation.

"That's a private side of my life that I am still dealing with internally, mentally. It's private to me and as much as I do want to share it all with you all and you know, one day I will, but I'm still processing everything that's happened and what's going on.

"So I hope all of you can understand why I am not speaking out on anything to do with the situation."

Andrew was publicly supportive of Tasha on Strictly
Andrew was publicly supportive of Tasha on Strictly. Picture: Instagram

When their split was first reported a tabloid source said: "Tasha was madly in love with Andrew but the cracks started to show when she appeared on Strictly.

"She gave her all in that competition. Her focus was purely on her dances with Aljaz and that drove a wedge between them as time went by."

The source went on: "Now she’s going off on tour she’s going to be away from Andrew again. They talked about ending their relationship at the start of January and she’s heading out on the Strictly tour as a single woman."

The Strictly tour came to an end with Tasha and Aljaz finishing as the winners.

Sharing the news on her Insta, Tasha wrote: "@aljazskorjanec lifting that trophy up with you just finished off our journey in the best way, dancing with you everyday on tour has just been magical, fun & I’m going to miss not being in a ballroom frame moving across that floor with you. Thank you for everything."

