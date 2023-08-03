Love Island’s Scott Van Der Sluis Spotted Hanging Out With Paige Turley After Series 10 Final

Love Island's Scott van der Sluis and Paige Turley were hanging out. Picture: Instagram/ITV2

Scott van der Sluis has been making friends with former islanders since appearing on series 10 of Love Island.

Just days after the Love Island 2023 final, contestant Scott van der Sluis was spotted hanging out with a new friend and former islander Paige Turley.

The pair were snapped leaving the ME hotel the morning after the final viewing party of the show, which was held in London for former islanders.

Paige, who won the show in 2020 with her then-boyfriend Finn Tapp, was pictured in blue joggers and an oversized t-shirt, while Scott donned a hoodie and tracksuit bottoms as they left the hotel.

Love Island's Scott van der Sluis appeared on series 10 of the show. Picture: ITV2

Paige even performed some of her new music at the party, sharing a picture to Instagram at the time, writing: "Last night's look for the @itvofficial party to celebrate the @loveisland final."

She then shared another picture on stage as she penned: “Ya girl performed at it... full circle moments."

Scott was dumped from this year's series of Love Island just days before the final after he and Abi Moores decided to call off their romance and remain friends.

Paige Turley performed at the Love Island final viewing party. Picture: Paige Turley/Instagram

Paige Turley and Finn Tapp split earlier this year. Picture: Paige Turley/Instagram

He was initially coupled up with Catherine Agbaje when he entered the villa as a bombshell and they went from strength to strength until Casa Amor began.

Catherine later returned with Elom Ahlijah-Wilson, causing a brief rift between the pair as they called off their romance, but have both now said there’s no bad blood between them.

Meanwhile, Paige split from Finn in April this year after three years together after initially meeting on the first winter series of the show and walked away with the £50K cash prize.

