The Love Island Series 10 Final Voting Figures Are In

1 August 2023, 12:31

Love Island have revealed the voting numbers from the final of series 10
Love Island have revealed the voting numbers from the final of series 10. Picture: ITV2

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island have shared a breakdown of the voting figures from the final.

Sammy Root and Jess Harding were crowned the winners of Love Island series 10 after a tumultuous journey in the villa, leaving some fans surprised that they won the title.

Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowacki came second, with some viewers taking to Twitter sharing their shock at the result.

Ella Thomas and Tyrique Hyde came third and Molly Marsh and Zach Noble came fourth, but just how many votes were between each of the couples?

Love Island series 10 winners Jess and Sammy
Love Island series 10 winners Jess and Sammy. Picture: ITV2
Whitney and Lochan were runners up of Love Island
Whitney and Lochan were runners up of Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Love Island series 10 voting figures

ITV2 have shared the voting figures from the Love Island series 10 final, showing the percentage of votes each couple received.

Here’s how it looks:

  • Molly and Zach - 14.37%
  • Ella and Tyrique – 24.21%
  • Whitney and Lochan – 26.85%
  • Jess and Sammy – 34.57%

After host Maya Jama declared Sammy and Jess the winners, viewers flocked to Twitter to share their reactions, some of which were shocked.

One person tweeted: “I would have believed Ty and Ella, even Zach and Molly but SAMMY AND JESS… the same Sammy and Jess who have been consistently in the bottom… I DONT BELIEVE IT.”

Molly and Zach finished fourth on Love Island
Molly and Zach finished fourth on Love Island. Picture: ITV2
Tyrique and Ella came third on Love Island series 10
Tyrique and Ella came third on Love Island series 10. Picture: ITV2

“Whitney being the Uk favourite for 6 weeks but somehow SAMMY AND JESS WON?! said another.

“I really wasted six weeks jus for Sammy and Jess to win,” tweeted a third.

Love Island will return in 2024 with an 'All Stars' series that will replace the usual winter edition of the show.

Former Islanders will return to the villa for a second chance at love, this time in South Africa where the winter version is normally filmed.

