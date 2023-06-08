Meet Love Island's Whitney Adebayo: The Bombshell's Age, Job, Instagram & More

8 June 2023, 17:28

Get to know Whitney Adebayo
Get to know Whitney Adebayo. Picture: ITV

Whitney Adebayo is one of Love Island season 10's bombshells, here's everything you need to know the contestant...

Love Island has officially begun and, of course, bombshells have already started strutting into the villa!

Whitney Adebayo was one of the first newcomers to join the original line-up for 2023's summer series, and it's heating up already.

As Whitney joins the likes of Zachariah Noble and Molly Marsh, here's everything you need to know about the new reality star...

New bombshell Whitney set to enter the Love Island villa

Whitney is one of the first bombshells of season 10
Whitney is one of the first bombshells of season 10. Picture: ITV

How old is Love Island's Whitney Adebayo? Where is she from?

Whitney is 25 years old and is a city girl hailing from London!

What's Whitney Adebayo's job?

Before waltzing into the villa, Whitney described herself as an entrepreneur, she even divulged that in the past some guys have been 'intimidated' by her!

Whitney is wants to bring the 'vibes' to the villa
Whitney is wants to bring the 'vibes' to the villa. Picture: ITV

What has Whitney Adebayo said about Love Island?

Ahead of her jaw-dropping entrance into the villa, Whitney didn't mince her words about what she'll bring to the show!

When asked why she might catch a guy's eye, she said: "Why would you not want to date me? I’ve got triple B’s - bum, boobs and brains."

The 25-year-old is ready to bring "good vibes" and "silliness" to season 10 of Love Island, she called herself "a very adaptable person, I know how to read the room".

Whitney revealed that she's still single because she's "picky" and "too much to handle sometimes" but she thinks she could find the one on the show.

What's Love Island's Whitney Adebayo Instagram?

You can find Whitney on Instagram at @whitbrownsx, where she boasts nearly 5,000 followers at the time of writing – prepare to see that number skyrocket!

The bombshell often posts fits to her feed and pictures from days out in London.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

