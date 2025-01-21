What happened between Love Island’s Casey and Tina? Their history explained

21 January 2025, 21:00 | Updated: 21 January 2025, 21:22

Here's what happened between Love Island’s Casey O’Gorman and Tina Stinnes
Here's what happened between Love Island’s Casey O’Gorman and Tina Stinnes. Picture: ITV

By Jenny Medlicott

The tension between Tina Stinnes and Casey O’Gorman has been palpable on Love Island All Stars so far, but did they date? Here's everything we know about their history together.

Tina Stinnes left her former Made in Chelsea co-star Casey O’Gorman in shock on Love Island All Stars after she made her bombshell entrance to the villa on day five.

After her entrance into the villa, Casey appeared visibly shocked, and wasted no time before revealing to other people in the island that he and Tina had previously slept together.

As Tina announced her arrival, Casey casually muttered, "I've slept with her," which didn't go down very well with Gabby Allen, who he's coupled up with.

It's safe to say we’ve seen some pretty awkward moments between the pair since, but what actually happened between Casey and Tina? We’re here to give you the full break down on their history together.

Casey O'Gorman made a bombshell return
Casey O'Gorman made a bombshell return. Picture: ITV

What happened between Casey and Tina from Love Island?

Casey, who is in the villa for the third time, met Tina in the world of Made in Chelsea last year but it wasn’t until the cast took a trip to Antigua that the pair struck up a romance.

During the trip, Casey expressed interest in fellow Made in Chelsea star Julia Pollard but was discouraged by Tristan Phipps - who had previously dated her - from making a move because he said he still had lingering feelings for her.

After being shut down by Tristan, Casey made a beeline for Tina instead, who he went on to spend the night with. But despite their romance, it never developed into anything more than a fling.

Tina Stinnes on All Stars
Tina Stinnes on All Stars. Picture: ITV

What have Casey and Tina said about what happened between them in All Stars?

Now with their return to the villa, Casey and Tina have finally both taken the chance to explain why their fleeting romance never developed into anything more.

On their first evening in the All Stars villa together, sat with the rest of the islanders, Casey explained to the group his memories of what happened between him and Tina in Antigua after Tina had told the girls the last time they'd seen each other he'd been apologising to her.

Keeping his answer on the shorter side, Casey revealed, “We went to Antigua and we had sex, ” but pressed by another islander on why that required an apology, he added: “There was this party and she got left by herself waiting for a taxi.”

But when Tina was asked if she thought this was an accurate portrayal of what went down, she set the record straight, telling the group: “It was a little bit different to that.”

”We were standing outside, you grabbed a group of girls and walked off and then walked in the other direction and didn’t say bye. And I just stood there like, ‘rolled out of your bed a couple of days ago’ so it was a little bit..,” she continued.

Tina Stinnes is also from Made In Chelsea
Tina Stinnes is also from Made In Chelsea. Picture: ITV

Casey then offered Tina apology, which was followed by a round of cheering from his other co-stars. While Casey and Tina seemingly put things to bed after the revelation it wasn’t long before the pair’s romantic history was dug up again - but this time Kaz Crossley was on the attack.

During the game of Suck and Blow, Casey was asked who he thought the biggest game player was in the villa, and chose Kaz.

Referencing an earlier conversation in the show where Kaz called out Casey for being a player, he justified his choice: “I just think going at me the first five minutes since I’ve been here, you’ve only met me once in your life, was crazy.”

But Kaz quickly hit back, telling her island partner: “How is that playing the game, that’s me telling the truth because look, another Islander’s come in and you’ve already had sex with her…”

