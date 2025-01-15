Love Island All Stars Casey O’Gorman: Age, ex-girlfriend, height and what series he was on

Love Island's Casey is back on All Stars. Picture: ITV / Instagram

By Jenny Medlicott

Casey O’Gorman is back in the villa for Love Island All Stars, but who is he, who has he dated and which series was he on?

After the first night of Love Island All Stars finally got underway the returning islanders, including the likes of Marcel Somerville, Kaz Crossley and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, met with the series host Maya Jama in the South African villa.

On the second night, Casey O’Gorman made his entrance into the villa as the second bombshell of the series - following behind Ekin-Su’s bombshell’s entrance on the first night.

This marks the third time Casey has returned to the show, after already having appeared in the first series of All Stars last year.

Speaking about his return to the villa for a third time, Casey said: "Getting to go in within the first few days of the show I feel like I’ve got such a big opportunity to find someone and hopefully come out of the Villa potentially with a girlfriend."

But who is Casey O’Gorman? Here’s everything you need to know about the Love Island contestant.

Casey O'Gorman made a bombshell return. Picture: ITV

What series of Love Island was Casey O’Gorman on before All Stars?

Casey first appeared on the winter edition of the show back in 2023 for series nine. He arrived as a bombshell on day 17, initially coupling up with Lana Jenkins.

He went through several couplings, also pairing up with Claudia Fogarty, before eventually settling on new girl Rosie Seabrook on day 39. But sadly for the couple they were dumped from the island just a week before the final.

What happened between Casey O’Gorman and Rosie Seabrook?

We’re sure it won’t be a surprise to hear that Casey and Rosie didn’t quite make it as a couple in the outside world given a year later Casey returned to the villa for the debut series of Love Island All Stars.

Just two weeks after leaving the villa back in 2023, Casey and Rosie confirmed they had split. Writing at the time, Casey said: “Life outside the villa is just very different and we will remain friends moving forward.”

Who was Casey O'Gorman coupled up with on Love Island All Stars series one?

During his second shot on Love Island, Casey was first in a couple with Joanna Chimonides and then Kaz Kamwi before coupling up with Eve Gale.

On day 28 they were dumped from the show after receiving the fewest votes for favourite couple. Before they were dumped from the villa they had already agreed to end any kind of relationship.

Who is Casey O'Gorman's ex-girlfriend?

Before their All Stars stint in 2023, Casey dated fellow Love Island Star Georgia Harrison. Their fling in the outside world was brought to forefront when they found themselves reunited for the spin-off show last year.

During their time in the villa it emerged that they had actually had an awkward split when Casey allegedly ghosted Georgia. Discussing how things fizzled out between them, Georgia told Casey at the time: “You acted like you really cared about me during the time we did speak… you always said you really liked me."

Pressed further on what had caused them to split, Casey finally said that it was Georgia’s spirituality that had scared him off. He told her: “You know, me I'm not really much of a spiritual person... you mentioned my grandad and stuff like that and it really thew me off.”

Georgia previously set off on a religious retreat while they were dating and said she had felt a “connection” to the “other side”. However, she said that she “never pushed those things” onto Casey.

After the run-in between the pair they tried to keep things amicable in the villa and continue as friends.

Georgia Harrison. Picture: ITV2

How old is Casey O’Gorman?

Fun fact! Casey has appeared in the villa every year since the age of 25. Now back for the third time, Casey is 27 years old.

How tall is Casey O’Gorman?

Previously asked by fans how stood he tall, the former recruitment consultant confirmed he is 6 feet tall.

Does Casey O’Gorman have Instagram?

You betcha! Give him a follow (or stalk) here: @caseyogorman

Casey made quite an entrance into the villa on his first night getting into a pretty feisty row with fellow islander Kaz Crossley.

Talking about life on the outside, Kaz said she had heard Casey “f—ed over a few girls” on the outside and isn’t “very nice to girls”.

But Casey quickly got on the defensive, hitting back that Kaz was "only saying that because of the whole Georgia Harrison situation”.

He continued to call her out for dropping him in it just moments after his entrance into the villa, insisting that it was a “bit f—ed” that she brought up his behaviour so early. But fiery Kaz doubled down on her claims insisting that what she said was true and that she was going to stick up for her friend.

