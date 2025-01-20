Why did Love Island's Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins split?

Why did Love Island's Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins split? Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Here's when and why Love Island's Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins broke up.

Love Island All Stars would be nothing without its all star bombshells, and coming in as the fourth and fifth bombshells of series 2 were Grace Jackson and Ron Hall.

Grace, like All Stars' Ronnie Vint, was on the most recent series of the show in the summer of 2024, however Ronnie is a finalist from series nine the year before. He made it to the final with his now-ex Lana Jenkins on the year that Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan won the show.

Things between Lana and Ron came to an end three months after they left Love Island as a couple, but why? Shortly after Ron was revealed as a contestant on the spin-off show, Lana took to socials to share her surprise, with a selfie of her looking shocked and the caption: "Stop it right now."

But we can't stop it... Ron is looking for love in the South African All Stars villa, so here's a reminder of what happened between him and Lana in 2023.

Lana Jenkins and Ron Hall in 2023. Picture: Getty

Why did Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins split?

After coming second on Love Island series 9, Ron and Lana split due to not being able to make the long distance relationship work between Manchester and Essex.

At the time a Daily Mail source said: "Lana and Ron really put everything into their romance and have tried to make things work for some time now. Unfortunately, they have decided to separate, which is a decision they have made amicably and of course, they still remain good friends.

"Commuting from Manchester to Essex and back again whenever they wanted to spend time together, as well as managing their work commitments just proved too difficult."

Even two years on, things seem to be friendly between the exes as not only do they still follow each other on Instagram, at the time of writing, they still have pictures of each other up on their pages.

Lana and Ron still have photos together up on their socials. Picture: Instagram

A while after their split, Ron told the tabloids that he would "never do a dating show again". He said: "I will never have a relationship in the public eye again because I think it ruins it. It played a part in mine and Lana's relationship.

"I think relationship programmes are quite forced and it doesn't happen naturally, it's great and it works. It worked for me because I didn't expect to fall in love. But I think sometimes it can play with peoples feelings too much."

At the time, he revealed that he and Lana were still in touch despite the break up, adding: "Me and Lana are really good, we chat every now and again."

Expanding more on why he thought they couldn't make it work as a couple he said: "That's a good question, I think it was for multiple reasons. The world is a bit nuts, sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't and if it was in another world it might have worked."

Lana Jenkins reacts to Ron Hall going into All Stars. Picture: Instagram

In 2025, Ron has gone against his word as he enters Love Island All Stars. In reaction to him going on the show, Lana posted on her story saying: "Stop it right now."

What series of Love Island were Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins on?

They were on series nine of Love Island and were the runners-up to Kai and Sanam.

When Lana and Ron entered the villa on day one they were put in a couple but coupled up with other people on day five. However four weeks in on day 24, they coupled up again and stayed together until the end, even withstanding the dreaded Casa Amor.

