Love Island's Ron Hall shaded by another ex for going on All Stars in savage post

21 January 2025, 11:46

Love Island's Ron Hall shaded by second ex-girlfriend over All Stars stint
Love Island's Ron Hall shaded by second ex-girlfriend over All Stars stint. Picture: ITV / TikTok

By Abbie Reynolds

Ron Hall's recent history with Lydia Karakyriakou has caused some backlash after he entered Love Island All Stars.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ron Hall joined Curtis Pritchard and Luca Bish as islanders who allegedly dumped their girlfriends to go on Love Island All Stars 2025 when he entered as a bombshell with Grace Jackson. Now, he's being shaded by his ex.

Unlike Curtis, who admitted he has only been single for a few months, Luca and Ron have denied their recently documented relationships with Luca saying he's been single since he split from Gemma Owen and Ron claiming he has been single around 18 months, since his split from Lana Jenkins.

Ron was romantically linked to fellow series nine star Lydia Karakyriakou after he posted a picture of them together on Instagram in November - two months before All Stars began. Love Island winner Kai Fagan commented on the post: "Omg finally a soft launch, so happy you and @lydiakarax have gone official."

Fellow All Stars contestant Luca also commented: "Happy for you bro [white heart emoji]"

Ron Hall and Lydia Karakyriakou
Ron Hall and Lydia Karakyriakou via Ron's Instagram. Picture: Instagram

A week before All Stars began airing, Lydia posted a TikTok alluding to All Stars which said: "What plays in my heads when I know info I'm not mean to [island emoji]" The sound playing over the video was called 'What goes around comes around'. This was then captioned with: "Guess we will see next week."

Her comments were flood with people asking of she was going on All Stars and one person even asked: "Omg is it Ron going in."

Then, following Ron entering as a bombshell on Love Island All Stars, Lydia shared another TikTok captioned, "Practicing my bombshell entrance," teasing a possible reunion with Ron on the show.

Now, with Ron cracking on with Gabby Allen, Kaz Crossley and Elma Pazar on in the villa, Lydia shared a TikTok seemingly shading Ron, as she wrote: "When he said the distance was going to be too long but you didn't realise he meant from South Africa."

While the summer edition of Love Island is filmed in a villa in Majorca, the winter series and therefore the 'all stars' series is filmed in Cape Town, South Africa.

Fans in Lydia's comments have said they have been "waiting" for her response. One wrote: "the way he just said he hasn't been in a relationship for 18 months [crying emoji]"

A second said: "I was waiting for this, how he said 18 months"

Others have been begging her to appear as a bombshell on the show but, as she's been sharing snaps from a holiday in Dubai with friends, it seems like that might be off the cards, for now.

While Lydia and Ron were on Love Island together in 2023 nothing ever happened between them as Ron stayed loyal to Lana in Casa Amor (where Lydia joined the show) and Lydia had her eyes set on Tom Clare. But they appear to have sparked a romance late last year.

Ron Hall is in Love Island All Stars 2024
Ron Hall is in Love Island All Stars 2024. Picture: ITV

This comes after Ron's ex Lana also shaded him for his All Stars appearance. Shortly after Ron was revealed as a contestant on the show, Lana took to socials to share her surprise, with a selfie of her giving a side-eye and the caption: "Stop it right now."

Read more about Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Did Love Island's Ron Hall date Lydia Karakyriakou?

What happened between Love Island's Ron Hall and Lydia Karakyriakou?

Ron Hall is on Love Island All Stars 2025

Love Island All Stars Ron Hall: Age, height, ex-girlfriend and what series he was on

Get to know Love Island's Ronnie Vint

Love Island All Stars Ronnie Vint: Age, height, ex-girlfriend and what series he was on

Everything there is to know aboout Love Island's Grace Jackson

Love Island All Stars Grace Jackson: Age, ex-boyfriend and what series she was on

Why did Love Island's Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins split?

Why did Love Island's Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins split?

Hot On Capital

Jade Thirlwall has revealed she was ghosted by Harry Styles after a 'secret date'

Jade Thirlwall reveals Harry Styles 'ghosted’ her after 'secret date'

XO, Kitty boss teases what will happen to Kitty and Min Ho in season 3

XO, Kitty boss teases what will happen to Kitty and Min Ho in season 3

Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz on Capital Breakfast

Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz on her grand return to acting in 'Back in Action'

Taylor Swift Reputation (Taylor's Version): Release date, easter eggs, vault tracks and news

When does Reputation (Taylor's Version) come out? Here's what Taylor Swift has teased so far

Taylor Swift

When does You season 5 come out on Netlix?

Netflix's You season 5 release date, cast, spoilers and latest news

Phoebe Dynevor reveals she hasn't been asked to return for Bridgerton season 4 yet

Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor reveals she hasn't yet been asked to return for season 4

XO, Kitty season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix show

XO, Kitty season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix show

Capital Buzz playlist

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

When does episode 4 of Molly-Mae's documentary come out?

When do the next episodes of Molly-Mae's documentary come out? Release dates revealed

Scream 7: Release date, cast, trailers, spoilers news about the next Scream movie

Scream 7: Release date, cast, trailers, spoilers news about the next Scream movie

XO, Kitty's Anna Cathcart reveals if Kitty will end up with Yuri in season 3

XO, Kitty's Anna Cathcart reveals if Kitty will end up with Yuri in season 3

Video from Love Island series 2 resurfaces

Love Island's Scott Thomas admits he 'doesn't fancy' Tina Stinnes in shocking resurfaced video
Love Island All Stars 2025 is back causing couple dramas

Who is coupled up on Love Island All Stars 2025?

Tina Stinnes joined the All Stars cast

Love Island All Stars Tina Stinnes: Age, ex-boyfriends and what series she was on

Meet the Thomas Brothers

Who are Love Island's Scott Thomas' famous brothers?

Bad Bunny 'DtMF' lyrics: English translation and meaning explained

What does 'DtMF' mean? Bad Bunny's emotional 'DtMF' lyrics translated into English

Who is Stella in XO, Kitty? Her true identity as Esther explained

Who is Stella in XO, Kitty? Her shocking true identity as Esther explained

Is Kitty gay in XO, Kitty? Anna Cathcart opens up about Kitty's sexuality

Is Kitty gay in XO, Kitty? Anna Cathcart opens up about Kitty's sexuality

Who plays Praveena in XO, Kitty season 2? Sasha Bhasin’s age, height and previous roles

Who plays Praveena in XO, Kitty season 2? Sasha Bhasin’s age, height and previous roles

XO, Kitty season 2 reveals if Lara Jean and Peter are still together

XO, Kitty season 2 reveals if Lara Jean and Peter are still together

More Movies & TV News

XO, Kitty's Sang Heon Lee reveals if he thinks Kitty and Min Ho are endgame

XO, Kitty's Sang Heon Lee reveals if he thinks Kitty and Min Ho are endgame

Love Island All Stars 2025 lineup

Love Island All Stars 2025 lineup: Full cast revealed

Squid Game's Thanos actor breaks silence on the backlash to his casting

Squid Game's Thanos actor breaks silence on the backlash to his casting

Molly Mae has revealed she wants a second baby with Tommy Fury in her new documentary

Molly-Mae Hague reveals she wants a second baby with Tommy Fury

Everything we know about Bridget Jones 4, from the cast to the release date

Bridget Jones 4 'Mad About The Boy' - Release date, cast, trailer, plot & more

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset