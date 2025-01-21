Love Island's Ron Hall shaded by another ex for going on All Stars in savage post

Love Island's Ron Hall shaded by second ex-girlfriend over All Stars stint. Picture: ITV / TikTok

By Abbie Reynolds

Ron Hall's recent history with Lydia Karakyriakou has caused some backlash after he entered Love Island All Stars.

Ron Hall joined Curtis Pritchard and Luca Bish as islanders who allegedly dumped their girlfriends to go on Love Island All Stars 2025 when he entered as a bombshell with Grace Jackson. Now, he's being shaded by his ex.

Unlike Curtis, who admitted he has only been single for a few months, Luca and Ron have denied their recently documented relationships with Luca saying he's been single since he split from Gemma Owen and Ron claiming he has been single around 18 months, since his split from Lana Jenkins.

Ron was romantically linked to fellow series nine star Lydia Karakyriakou after he posted a picture of them together on Instagram in November - two months before All Stars began. Love Island winner Kai Fagan commented on the post: "Omg finally a soft launch, so happy you and @lydiakarax have gone official."

Fellow All Stars contestant Luca also commented: "Happy for you bro [white heart emoji]"

Ron Hall and Lydia Karakyriakou via Ron's Instagram. Picture: Instagram

A week before All Stars began airing, Lydia posted a TikTok alluding to All Stars which said: "What plays in my heads when I know info I'm not mean to [island emoji]" The sound playing over the video was called 'What goes around comes around'. This was then captioned with: "Guess we will see next week."

Her comments were flood with people asking of she was going on All Stars and one person even asked: "Omg is it Ron going in."

Then, following Ron entering as a bombshell on Love Island All Stars, Lydia shared another TikTok captioned, "Practicing my bombshell entrance," teasing a possible reunion with Ron on the show.

Now, with Ron cracking on with Gabby Allen, Kaz Crossley and Elma Pazar on in the villa, Lydia shared a TikTok seemingly shading Ron, as she wrote: "When he said the distance was going to be too long but you didn't realise he meant from South Africa."

While the summer edition of Love Island is filmed in a villa in Majorca, the winter series and therefore the 'all stars' series is filmed in Cape Town, South Africa.

Fans in Lydia's comments have said they have been "waiting" for her response. One wrote: "the way he just said he hasn't been in a relationship for 18 months [crying emoji]"

A second said: "I was waiting for this, how he said 18 months"

Others have been begging her to appear as a bombshell on the show but, as she's been sharing snaps from a holiday in Dubai with friends, it seems like that might be off the cards, for now.

While Lydia and Ron were on Love Island together in 2023 nothing ever happened between them as Ron stayed loyal to Lana in Casa Amor (where Lydia joined the show) and Lydia had her eyes set on Tom Clare. But they appear to have sparked a romance late last year.

Ron Hall is in Love Island All Stars 2024. Picture: ITV

This comes after Ron's ex Lana also shaded him for his All Stars appearance. Shortly after Ron was revealed as a contestant on the show, Lana took to socials to share her surprise, with a selfie of her giving a side-eye and the caption: "Stop it right now."

