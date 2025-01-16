Why Love Island's Luca Bish and Gemma Owen split

Here's the run down on why Love Island's Luca Bish and Gemma Owen split up. Picture: Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

Here’s what happened and why Luca Bish and Gemma Owen split after they left Love Island.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Luca Bish is back in the Love Island villa for All Stars, except this time he says he’s more mature and ready to find someone to settle down with.

But as he sets off on his renewed request for love fans might be asking why his relationship with Gemma Owen didn’t work out back in 2022 after leaving as series five's runners up.

Introducing himself at the start of All Stars, Luca made a not-so-subtle swipe at his ex, suggesting that things may not have ended so amicably between them, contrary to previous reports. Asked about how long he and Gemma were together, he quipped: “My relationship with Gemma lasted a few months…too long. Haha!”

So far, Luca has already kicked off the dramatics in All Stars after a game of dares revealed he thinks Kaz Crossley and India Reynolds are the two most attractive girls in the villa - despite being paired with Olivia Hawkins, which left her in floods of tears.

In the villa Gabby Allen also has her eyes on Luca and in a chat he opened up to her about the real reason he and Gemma split. Here’s everything we know about Luca and Gemma's break up.

Luca Bish and Gemma Owen. Picture: Getty

What happened between Luca Bish and Gemma Owen?

Luca and Gemma first appeared on series five of Love Island in 2022, featuring on the show alongside winners Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

However, Luca divided some viewers during their time on the show, as he was accused by some of controlling Gemma when she “flirted” with fellow contestant Billy Brown. Despite this, the pair rose through the champion ranks, eventually bagging a spot in the final as the show’s runners up.

But while the pair left the show as an item, things sadly took a turn for the worse. Just three months after their exit from the villa Gemma revealed that the couple had called it quits when she released a statement on her Instagram.

Her statement said: "To all my followers, I wanted to let you know that Luca and I are no longer in a relationship. It wasn’t an easy decision but ultimately this is what is best for us both right now.

"Many of you have been on this journey with us from the very beginning, and I want to thank you for your continued support as we start new chapters."

Gemma Owen attends the launch while Luca Bish is in All Stars. Picture: Getty

Following Gemma's statement, Luca said: “Switched my phone back on after taking some time out to clear my head after an emotional afternoon to thousands of messages and news articles about my breakup.

“I would have liked some time to process this privately but as you all already now know sadly Gemma and I made the mutual decision earlier today to go our separate ways.

"We have been on such a journey together and have made some amazing memories which I will treasure. I can't thank everyone enough for their support for us as a couple during and after Love Island.

“We will remain good friends and I wish nothing but the best for her [sic]”.

Why did Gemma Owen and Luca Bish split?

On why they split, Luca and Gemma have both remained pretty tight lipped but talking to fellow All Stars islander Gabby, the former fish monger did reveal that age and "pressure" had something to do with their break up.

“It was like, we were both so young. Like walking out there and the pressure and stuff - it was nothing like,” Luca started before Gabby cut in.

She said: “God yeah Gemma was 19.”

“Yeah 19 and I was 23 when we left and it was just crazy the world we walked into,” he replied.

Following his stint in the villa, he went on to date model Giulia Ciancio - that is until reports emerged that he ended things with her before his return to All Stars. However Luca seemingly denies this relationship, as he said he has been single since he and Gemma split.

Luca Bish for Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV2

What has Luca said about Gemma on Love Island All Stars?

As previously mentioned, Luca wasted no time getting in a quick swipe at Gemma on the show, joking that their already brief relationship was "too long". But he also made a few eye-raising comments ahead of his entrance to the villa.

Asked how he’d react if Gemma walked back into the show, he joked: “If Gemma walks back in... I'd walk out. I'd probably say 'I'm a Love Islander, Get Me Out'."

While ultimately he said he would "back her all the way" if she returned to the show, he ruled out any possibility of them rekindling their romance, stating: "No, you can read a book twice but the ending never changes, that's how I look at stuff like that... sorry Gemma."

Read more about Love Island here: