Why Love Island's Luca Bish and Gemma Owen split

16 January 2025, 21:00 | Updated: 16 January 2025, 22:16

Here's the run down on why Love Island's Luca Bish and Gemma Owen split up.
Here's the run down on why Love Island's Luca Bish and Gemma Owen split up. Picture: Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

Here’s what happened and why Luca Bish and Gemma Owen split after they left Love Island.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Luca Bish is back in the Love Island villa for All Stars, except this time he says he’s more mature and ready to find someone to settle down with.

But as he sets off on his renewed request for love fans might be asking why his relationship with Gemma Owen didn’t work out back in 2022 after leaving as series five's runners up.

Introducing himself at the start of All Stars, Luca made a not-so-subtle swipe at his ex, suggesting that things may not have ended so amicably between them, contrary to previous reports. Asked about how long he and Gemma were together, he quipped: “My relationship with Gemma lasted a few months…too long. Haha!”

So far, Luca has already kicked off the dramatics in All Stars after a game of dares revealed he thinks Kaz Crossley and India Reynolds are the two most attractive girls in the villa - despite being paired with Olivia Hawkins, which left her in floods of tears.

In the villa Gabby Allen also has her eyes on Luca and in a chat he opened up to her about the real reason he and Gemma split. Here’s everything we know about Luca and Gemma's break up.

Luca Bish and Gemma Owen
Luca Bish and Gemma Owen. Picture: Getty

What happened between Luca Bish and Gemma Owen?

Luca and Gemma first appeared on series five of Love Island in 2022, featuring on the show alongside winners Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

However, Luca divided some viewers during their time on the show, as he was accused by some of controlling Gemma when she “flirted” with fellow contestant Billy Brown. Despite this, the pair rose through the champion ranks, eventually bagging a spot in the final as the show’s runners up.

But while the pair left the show as an item, things sadly took a turn for the worse. Just three months after their exit from the villa Gemma revealed that the couple had called it quits when she released a statement on her Instagram.

Her statement said: "To all my followers, I wanted to let you know that Luca and I are no longer in a relationship. It wasn’t an easy decision but ultimately this is what is best for us both right now.

"Many of you have been on this journey with us from the very beginning, and I want to thank you for your continued support as we start new chapters."

Gemma Owen attends the launch while Luca Bish is in All Stars
Gemma Owen attends the launch while Luca Bish is in All Stars. Picture: Getty

Following Gemma's statement, Luca said: “Switched my phone back on after taking some time out to clear my head after an emotional afternoon to thousands of messages and news articles about my breakup.

“I would have liked some time to process this privately but as you all already now know sadly Gemma and I made the mutual decision earlier today to go our separate ways.

"We have been on such a journey together and have made some amazing memories which I will treasure. I can't thank everyone enough for their support for us as a couple during and after Love Island.

“We will remain good friends and I wish nothing but the best for her [sic]”.

Why did Gemma Owen and Luca Bish split?

On why they split, Luca and Gemma have both remained pretty tight lipped but talking to fellow All Stars islander Gabby, the former fish monger did reveal that age and "pressure" had something to do with their break up.

“It was like, we were both so young. Like walking out there and the pressure and stuff - it was nothing like,” Luca started before Gabby cut in.

She said: “God yeah Gemma was 19.”

“Yeah 19 and I was 23 when we left and it was just crazy the world we walked into,” he replied.

Following his stint in the villa, he went on to date model Giulia Ciancio - that is until reports emerged that he ended things with her before his return to All Stars. However Luca seemingly denies this relationship, as he said he has been single since he and Gemma split.

Luca Bish for Love Island All Stars
Luca Bish for Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV2

What has Luca said about Gemma on Love Island All Stars?

As previously mentioned, Luca wasted no time getting in a quick swipe at Gemma on the show, joking that their already brief relationship was "too long". But he also made a few eye-raising comments ahead of his entrance to the villa.

Asked how he’d react if Gemma walked back into the show, he joked: “If Gemma walks back in... I'd walk out. I'd probably say 'I'm a Love Islander, Get Me Out'."

While ultimately he said he would "back her all the way" if she returned to the show, he ruled out any possibility of them rekindling their romance, stating: "No, you can read a book twice but the ending never changes, that's how I look at stuff like that... sorry Gemma."

Read more about Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

How old are the Love Island All Stars 2025 cast? Their ages revealed

Love Island All Stars 2025 ages: How old are the cast and who is the oldest?

Love Island All Stars' Kaz branded 'Turbo Kaz' after Ronnie kiss

Love Island All Stars' Kaz Crossley branded 'Turbo Kaz' by past islander after Ronnie Vint kiss
Love Island's Casey is back on All Stars

Love Island All Stars Casey O’Gorman: Age, ex-girlfriend, height and what series he was on

Elma Pazar is back in the Love Island villa

Love Island All Stars Elma Pazar: Age, ex-boyfriends and what series she was on

Ekin-Su is on Love Island All Stars

Love Island All Stars Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu: Age, ex-boyfriend, TV shows and what series she was on

Hot On Capital

When is The Traitors season 3 finale?

When is The Traitors season 3 finale?

Who is Stella in XO, Kitty? Her true identity as Esther explained

Who is Stella in XO, Kitty? Her shocking true identity as Esther explained

Left: Penn Badley as Joe Goldberg, Right: Penn Badley at Fashion Week

Netflix's You season 5 release date, cast, spoilers and latest news

LEGO unveil Twilight Cullen house set release date, price and first look photos

LEGO unveil Twilight Cullen house set release date, price and first look photos

Who does Kitty end up with in XO, Kitty season 2? The dramatic ending explained

Who does Kitty end up with in XO, Kitty season 2? The dramatic ending explained

Justin Bieber has teased a new song

Justin Bieber teases snippet of new song amid return to music rumours

XO, Kitty season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix show

XO, Kitty season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix show

Is Traitors on tonight?

When is the next episode of Traitors? Here's what nights The Traitors is on

Here's where The Traitors castle is

Where is The Traitors castle? The picturesque Scottish filming location revealed

How to watch The Traitors US in the UK

How to watch The Traitors US season 3 in the UK

Severance season 2 release time: Here's when each episode comes out on Apple TV+

Severance season 2 release time: Here's when each episode comes out on Apple TV+

Molly-Mae Hague breaks silence on NYE kiss with Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae Hague breaks silence on NYE kiss with Tommy Fury

XO, Kitty season 2 soundtrack: Every song in every episode of the Netflix show

XO, Kitty season 2 soundtrack: Every song in every episode of the Netflix show

The cast of Love Island All Stars will be on our screens for five weeks

How long is Love Island All Stars 2025 on for?

Olivia Hawkins is trying her luck at romance on Love Island another time

Love Island All Stars Olivia Hawkins: Age, ex-boyfriends, height and what series she was on
The Traitors UK season 3 complete cast

The Traitors season 3 contestants: Meet the 2025 cast

Love Island's Casey O'Gorman walking into the villa alongside a shocked picture of Georgia Harrison

What happened between Georgia Harrison and Casey O'Gorman?

Love Island's Tom Clare calls out Georgia Harrison for 'insensitive' comment

Love Island's Tom Clare slams Georgia Harrison for 'insensitive' Casey O'Gorman comment

Margaret Qualley says it took "a year" to heal from damage caused by The Substance prosthetics

Margaret Qualley says it took "a year" to heal from damage caused by The Substance prosthetics
Keke Palmer said she was treated differently than other Disney and Nickelodeon stars because of her race

Keke Palmer says she was "treated differently" to other Disney and Nickelodeon stars because of her race

More Movies & TV News

XO, Kitty season 2 release time: Here's when it comes out on Netflix

XO, Kitty season 2 release time: Here's when it comes out on Netflix

Love Island All Stars 2025 lineup

Love Island All Stars 2025 lineup: Full cast revealed

Love Island's Andrew and Tasha have reportedly split

Why did Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page split?

Wicked's Ariana Grande reveals what Glinda's new solo song is about in Part 2

Wicked's Ariana Grande reveals what Glinda's new solo song is about in Part 2

Why did Love Island's Kaz Crossley cut her hair short?

Why Love Island's Kaz Crossley cut her hair short

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset