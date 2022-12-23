On Air Now
23 December 2022, 11:44
Gemma Owen has opened up about her rollercoaster of a year.
Gemma Owen and Love Island boyfriend Luca Bish split three months after they started dating in the villa, where they came second on the show to Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti.
In a new interview with Tatler, Gemma spoke about how she’s doing since their break-up, saying she ‘doesn’t have any regrets’.
Summing up her 2022, Gemma said: “Overall, it's been a really good year that I definitely won't forget. I don't have any regrets, which is really important.”
Although she didn’t directly reference her split from the fishmonger, she did talk about the criticism she’s faced since leaving the villa.
She told the magazine: “Your life's under a little bit of a microscope. People question certain decisions or think they know what's going on in your life when they perhaps don't know the full story.
Speaking about her Love Island experience, Gemma said: “I wasn't sure if I was even going to participate until the very last minute. But I had such an amazing time and met incredible people, incredible friends, and had a really lovely summer.”
The daughter of football star Michael Owen shared a statement on her Instagram Stories to announce she and Luca were ‘no longer in a relationship’, telling fans: “It wasn’t an easy decision but ultimately this is what is best for us both right now."
She added: "Many of you have been on this journey with us from the very beginning and I want to thank you for your continued support as we start new chapters. Love always, Gem x [sic]."
Not long after, Luca broke his silence on his split from the PLT ambassador and appeared to take a swipe at Gemma’s statement, telling his followers in a lengthy post that he wished he ‘had some time to process this privately’ first.
