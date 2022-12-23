Gemma Owen Has ‘No Regrets’ After Love Island And Split From Luca Bish

23 December 2022, 11:44

Gemma Owen and Luca Bish split after three months together
Gemma Owen and Luca Bish split after three months together. Picture: Gemma Owen/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Gemma Owen has opened up about her rollercoaster of a year.

Gemma Owen and Love Island boyfriend Luca Bish split three months after they started dating in the villa, where they came second on the show to Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti.

In a new interview with Tatler, Gemma spoke about how she’s doing since their break-up, saying she ‘doesn’t have any regrets’.

What The Love Island Series 8 Cast Are Doing Now: From Lucrative Deals To New Homes

Summing up her 2022, Gemma said: “Overall, it's been a really good year that I definitely won't forget. I don't have any regrets, which is really important.”

Luca Bish and Gemma Owen came second on Love Island
Luca Bish and Gemma Owen came second on Love Island. Picture: Getty

Although she didn’t directly reference her split from the fishmonger, she did talk about the criticism she’s faced since leaving the villa.

She told the magazine: “Your life's under a little bit of a microscope. People question certain decisions or think they know what's going on in your life when they perhaps don't know the full story.

Speaking about her Love Island experience, Gemma said: “I wasn't sure if I was even going to participate until the very last minute. But I had such an amazing time and met incredible people, incredible friends, and had a really lovely summer.”

Gemma Owen said she has 'no regrets' about 2022
Gemma Owen said she has 'no regrets' about 2022. Picture: Gemma Owen/Instagram
Gemma Owen and Luca Bish split after just a few months
Gemma Owen and Luca Bish split after just a few months. Picture: Luca Bish/Instagram

The daughter of football star Michael Owen shared a statement on her Instagram Stories to announce she and Luca were ‘no longer in a relationship’, telling fans: “It wasn’t an easy decision but ultimately this is what is best for us both right now."

She added: "Many of you have been on this journey with us from the very beginning and I want to thank you for your continued support as we start new chapters. Love always, Gem x [sic]."

Not long after, Luca broke his silence on his split from the PLT ambassador and appeared to take a swipe at Gemma’s statement, telling his followers in a lengthy post that he wished he ‘had some time to process this privately’ first.

