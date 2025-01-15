Love Island's Tom Clare slams Georgia Harrison for 'insensitive' Casey O'Gorman comment

15 January 2025, 15:40

Love Island's Tom Clare calls out Georgia Harrison for 'insensitive' comment. Picture: ITV / Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Georgia Harrison and Casey O'Gorman's split has been resurfaced amid his Love Island All Stars 2 appearance.

Love Island All Stars has proved a perfect formula for TV because the Love Island romance web spans outside the Majorcan and South African villas and links islanders of past and present together.

So, when you put contestants from different seasons into one villa you're likely going to get some crossover which makes for some great television.

On the first episode of Love Island All Stars season 2,fk we saw Olivia Hawkins and Ronnie Vint reveal their romantic history, as well as Gabby Allen and Marcel Somerville confronting one another for the first time in six years since their split.

Now, with Casey O'Gorman entering the villa as the second bombshell, his relationship with past islander and past All Stars contestant Georgia Harrison has been brought to the forefront following a heated row with Kaz Crossley.

Meanwhile, outside of the villa, Georgia has got herself in some hot water with her response to Casey's All Stars appearance.

Casey on All Stars
Casey on All Stars. Picture: ITV

In a since deleted comment under Love Island and Casey's Instagram post, Georgia said: "Grandad said good luck [fingers crossed emoji]"

This is a direct reference to the reason Casey and Georgia split, which was revealed on the show last year. Georgia had thought Casey had ghosted her for no reason but he told her it had been because of a comment she made about his grandad.

"Do you really wanna know what did push me back?" Casey asked her before admitting: "You know, me I'm not really much of a spiritual person... you mentioned my grandad and stuff like that and it really thew me off."

Casey tells Georgia H the reason why he ghosted her

Georgia acknowledged that she had taken part in a spiritual retreat while they were dating but insisted that she "never pushed those things" onto him. Whilst meditating on the retreat, Georgia had felt a "connection" to what she described as the 'other side' and expressed this to Casey.

Casey claimed he remembered her saying she had spoken to his dead grandad. "That was just way too spiritual for me," Casey told her, finally letting her know the real reason their relationship came to an end.

In response to Georgia's Instagram comment, last year's All Star winner Tom Clare replied: "Very insensitive thing to say? He was so close to his Grandad"

Tom Clare replied to Georgia's comment
Tom Clare replied to Georgia's comment. Picture: Instagram

Georgia has seemingly batted away the backlash as she shared a post of her and her current boyfriend Jack on holiday to her story, saying: "Mentally still here."

When she was on the first series of Love Island All Stars, Georgia left with Anton Danyluk but they split soon after with Anton saying they never had a "spark".

