Love Island All Stars Olivia Hawkins: Age, ex-boyfriends, height and what series she was on

Olivia Hawkins is trying her luck at romance on Love Island another time. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Olivia Hawkins is back for another chance at romance on Love Island but where is she from? And who has she dated?

Love Island All Stars 2025 has welcome Olivia Hawkins to the line up after her first time in the villa proved to be unsuccessful.

Despite leaving with then partner Maxwell Samuda, the couple were unable to make things work in the outside world and parted ways pretty quickly after leaving the ITV2 show.

Since then, Olivia has claimed her love life has got "even worse" and has taken the chance to enter the 2025 villa in the hopes of finally finding her Mr Right. Speaking ahead of her entrance, she said: "I feel like my confidence has grown and I don't give a f*** what people's opinions are. I have to rate myself quite high. No one is perfect."

So who is Love Island All Stars Olivia Hawkins? Here's all the important details you need to know from her age, where she's from and of course, her villa history including which season she was on.

Olivia Hawkins has admitted her dating life has got worst since her time on Love Island. Picture: ITV2

How old is Love Island's Olivia Hawkins and where is she from?

From Brighton, Olivia is 29 years old. Born on June 20th, she will celebrate her 30th birthday in summer this year.

When she first appeared on Love Island she was 27 and believes this time around she's more mature and confident in herself.

Who is Olivia Hawkins coupled up with on Love Island All Stars?

It's early days on Love Island All Stars but following a public vote, she has been coupled up with Luca Bish. Happy with her couple, she has already declared she fancies her fellow Brighton pal but is unsure if romance can blossom. Watch this space.

How tall is Love Island's Olivia?

We can't be sure of her exact height, but her former professional acting profile said she was 5ft 4inches tall.

Liv Hawkins exited Love Island the first time with Maxwell. Picture: Getty

Who has Olivia Hawkins dated and who are her ex-boyfriends?

Liv may be a beautiful woman but that hasn't much helped her situation when it comes to finding the right man. Since her first time on the dating show, she has admitted meeting new people has become even harder as she's worried about "people's intentions".

She said: "Love Island has definitely hindered things I'd say, it's so much harder now. I think people assume we're probably more intimidating or something now."

One ex-boyfriend we are aware of though is Maxwell, the man she finally found a connection with on her series of Love Island. Sadly, despite their relationship in the villa, they shortly split upon leaving the show.

Other than that, Liv has been linked to former islander Jack Fowler but no long-term relationships.

What series of Love Island was Olivia Hawkins on and who was she coupled up with?

Olivia first became a Love Island personality in 2017 when she entered series 9 of the show with the likes of Ron Hall, Kai Fagan and Lana Jenkins.

She found herself in a few couples and situationships but eventually believed she found the right person in the form of Maxwell.

Is Love Island's Olivia on Instagram?

You can follow Olivia and her very glamorous influencer life on her profile @livhawkinss.

She currently stands at 331,000 followers and loves to reveal snippets of her holidays, nights out with friends and personal achievements.

