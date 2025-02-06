Are Love Island’s Olivia Hawkins and Marcel Somerville still together?

Are Love Island's Olivia Hawkins and Marcel Somerville still together? Picture: ITV/Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

Marcel Somerville and Olivia Hawkins left the Love Island All Stars villa hand-in-hand but are they still together?

Marcel Somerville and Olivia Hawkins returned to the Love Island villa this year for All Stars as they set off on a renewed quest for love.

The former Blazin Squad member Marcel rejoined the show while going through the lengthy process of a divorce with his estranged wife Rebecca Vierra after she cheated on him. And once in the villa he was faced with his ex Gabby Allen, 8 years after their split.

Meanwhile, Liv returned after declaring that her love life had got “even worse” since her first stint in the villa and was hoping this time she’d be able to find Mr Right.

Liv and Marcel were coupled up in the early days of the villa but sadly for the two, their relationship wasn’t given much chance to bloom after they were voted the least compatible by the public and dumped from the island on day 10.

Despite having their time cut short on the show, the pair hinted during their exit that they were open to exploring their relationship further in the outside world, with Olivia even labelling Marcel ‘the cutest’.

But are Marcel and Olivia still together today? Here are all the deets we have on their relationship since they left the show.

Marcel and Olivia were voted out on Day 10. Picture: ITV

Are Marcel Somerville and Olivia Hawkins still together?

After Marcel and Olivia’s ‘shock exit’ from the villa, as described by host Maya Jama, the couple seemed eager to explore their compatibility beyond the villa walls.

But it seems like despite their willingness to give the relationship a go, things quickly fizzled out between the pair.

Reports claimed that the pair actually split days after exiting the villa, which appeared to be confirmed just days later when Liv dropped a subtle hint that she was single again in a TikTok.

Sat in the stands at a footie game with fellow islander Demi Jones, the TikTok video was captioned: “When you’re done with men so it’s time to look cute at a women’s football game.”

Olivia and Marcel are dumped from the island

Why did Love Island's Olivia and Marcel split?

Marcel later weighed in on the situation as he opened up about why the pair had split in an interview on The Mirror’s The Bombshell Briefing podcast.

Speaking on the podcast, the 39-year-old said reality had interfered with his and Liv's ability to form a connection in the outside world and so they had decided to just be pals.

He said: “When you get back to reality - I've obviously got a lot of stuff going on, she's got a lot of stuff going on.

“There was pressure to try and make something work but we both said, ‘Let's not put pressure on our situation. Let's just be friends.’ Because we are really good friends, we've got a really good bond.”

While Marcel didn’t rule out the possibility of rekindling a romance in the future with Liv, he said it was a situation of ‘right person, wrong time’ and he needed to sort out his personal life before throwing himself into another relationship.

Olivia Hawkins on All Stars. Picture: ITV

The pair’s candid update on their relationship came just days after a source revealed to the tabloids that things were “no longer romantic” between Liv and Marcel and they had decided to continue their relationship as friends.

“Things just weren't working out, outside the villa, and it was better to end things as friends rather than force anything,” a source said.

“They really are good mates though - they speak all the time and have a lot of respect for each other, but it's no longer romantic."

