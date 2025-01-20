Love Island All Stars Ron Hall: Age, height, ex-girlfriend and what series he was on

Ron Hall is on Love Island All Stars 2025. Picture: ITV / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Ron Hall is back for Love Island All Stars, so here’s everything you need to know about him from what happened with Lana Jenkins to if he dated Lydia Karakyriakou.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Less than two years after his first - and may we add successful - Love Island stint, Ron Hall is back for another go on Love Island All Stars.

The Essex based lad arrived on day 7 of the show alongside fellow bombshell Grace Jackson, which was the same day India Reynolds was dumped from the show. Ron's return to the show shook his ex-girlfriend Lana Jenkins, who he met on the show, as she posted a side-eyeing selfie to her IG story with the caption: "Stop it right now."

Ahead of his first go on Love Island in 2023, he said: "I’m now 25 and I had in my head that I’d be with someone, settled and married by say 27… it’s now coming awfully close to that."

Now, aged 27, could this be Ron's last shot at being settled down before 28? Here's everything we know about the islander back on our screen.

Ron Hall on All Stars. Picture: ITV

How old is Love Island's Ron Hall?

Born August 20th 1997, Ron is 27 years old. He first went on Love Island when he was 25.

How tall is Love Island's Ron Hall?

Ronnie once said in an Instagram story that he is 6 foot 1 inches.

On Lana's page he said: "I've seen rumours that people think I'm small and 5" 11, I'm 6"1 it's just I'm stood next to people who are like 6"4 or 6"5. But I'm tall!"

What series of Love Island was Ron Hall on before All Stars?

Ron was on Love Island back in 2023 for series nine where he met Lana and made it all the way to second place.

They were put into a couple on day one but ended up coupling up with other people on day five. However four weeks in on day 24, they coupled up again and stayed together until the end, even withstanding the dreaded Casa Amor.

Ron Hall is back on Love Island. Picture: Instagram

What happened between Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins?

Ron got with Lana and they made it to the final together on series nine and they continued dating outside of the villa but called things off three months later due to the long distance relationship as Ron lives in Essex and Lana lives in Manchester.

Their split was revealed by an insider who said: "Lana and Ron really put everything into their romance and have tried to make things work for some time now. Unfortunately, they have decided to separate, which is a decision they have made amicably and of course, they still remain good friends.

"Commuting from Manchester to Essex and back again whenever they wanted to spend time together, as well as managing their work commitments just proved too difficult."

Despite their breakup, Lana and Ron have stayed in touch, they both still follow each other on Instagram and have pictures together up on their pages.

However, under a clip of Ron's new podcast 'I’m Right, He’s Wrong' - which he hosts with fellow series nine star Tanyel Revan - Lana commented 'lol.' and he had mentioned going through "heartbreak" when they split. Love/hate relationship?

Lana and Ron still have photos together up on their socials. Picture: Instagram

Did Love Island's Ron Hall date Lydia Karakyriakou?

Yes, they hard launched their relationship on Instagram in November last year with series nine winner Kai Fagan commenting on the post: "Omg finally a soft launch, so happy you and @lydiakarax have gone official."

However, eagle-eyed fans noticed when Love Island All Stars began that they had deleted the picture. Ron and Lydia were both on series nine of Love Island, although Lydia arrived during Casa Amor and Ron was on the show from day one. While they were on the show together nothing ever happened as Ron stayed loyal to Lana and Lydia had her eyes set on Tom Clare.

The week before All Stars 2025 started, Lydia posted on TikTok, "What plays in my heads when I know info I'm not mean to [island emoji]" and the sound playing over the video is called 'What goes around comes around'.

Then, following Ron appearing on Love Island All Stars, Lydia shared another TikTok captioned: "Practicing my bombshell entrance."

Nothing is really known about why Ron and Lydia split as it was all handled super lowkey but fans started to spot that they'd split when Lydia posted a TikTok about talking to guys on the dating app Hinge last December.

Ron Hall and Lydia Karakyriakou. Picture: Instagram

What happened to Ron Hall's eye?

Following a football accident when he was younger, Ron completely lost sight in one of his eyes. He revealed: "On meeting me, you’d never know I am blind in one eye. It was the result of a football injury when I was 8; I went in for a header and got kicked in the face.

"It’s added to my character, there are so many people that are worse off than me. And if anything, losing something like that makes you realise that. It’s not hindered me in any shape or form. It’s a good conversation starter I must admit."

Another fun fact is that Ron has one green eye and one blue.

Read more about Love Island here: