Love Island All Stars Chuggs Wallis: Age, height, ex-girlfriend, real name and what series he was on

Chuggs Wallis joined Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Chuggs is back for Love Island All Stars! Here's everything you need to know about him from his real name to what happened on his first series.

The Love Island All Stars villa opened its doors to more, yep more, bombshells. On episode 21 of the series Samie Elishi and Chuggs Wallis arrived to greet the likes of Grace Jackson, Luca Bish, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Curtis Pritchard.

Chuggs, real name Oliver, first appeared on Love Island during season 7 in 2021 as a bombshell alongside Liam Reardon. Almost five years on and Chuggs has revealed he's been single since his last Love Island stint and is hoping to find a "proper relationship".

While he was in the villa in 2021 he actually never coupled up with anyone before he was dumped from the show, so hopefully this time will be more successful for him!

While he enjoys some South African sun with the rest of the islanders, here's a reminder of Chuggs and his bucket hat business...

Chuggs on All Stars. Picture: ITV

What series of Love Island was Chuggs on before All Stars?

Chuggs appeared as a bombshell on Love Island season 7 but was dumped on day 6, two days after he arrived.

While on the show he had a date with Sharon Gaffka but when he wasn't chosen in a recoupling he was dumped from the island.

On that season, Liam Reardon and Millie Court were the winners with Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran as that year's runners-up.

Chuggs is still friends with Liam, Millie and Chloe and they even spent New Year's in Sydney together.

How old is Chuggs Walis?

He is now 26 years old. The first time he was on the show he was 23.

Liam, Millie, Chloe and Chuggs in Sydney for NYE. Picture: Instagram

What is Chuggs' real name?

On the bombshell's first date on the show, he revealed to Sharon that his given name is actually Oliver – but he rarely goes by his forename.

'Chuggs' is a nickname that the 24-year-old has been donning since he was a young child, the islander confessed that the pet name is a mix of "cuddles and hugs" – adorable!

How tall is Love Island's Chuggs?

According to reports Chuggs is 5 ft 9 inches.

Chuggs plays rugby. Picture: Instagram

What is Chuggs' business?

Devoted Love Island fans will remember that Chuggs revealed in his first season that he was running a bucket hat company called Booby.

Three years on and the brand is still running but he has branched out beyond bucket hats and sells every clothing item you could think of from socks to hoodies.

Who is Chuggs' ex-girlfriend?

Chuggs revealed that he has been single since his first Love Island stint but prior to that he was in a relationship with model Hollie Ford.

Unlike a fair few of the islanders in the villa, Chuggs has no history with any of the girls in there but he did reveal he is good friends with Casey O'Gorman.

Before going on All Stars he said: "I’m really interested to hear his take on Gabby and where that’s at! It’s nice to see him with a sparkle in his eye!"

What is Chuggs' Instagram?

You can find him here: @chuggswallis

