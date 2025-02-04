Love Island All Stars Chuggs Wallis: Age, height, ex-girlfriend, real name and what series he was on

4 February 2025, 21:01

Chuggs Wallis joined Love Island All Stars
Chuggs Wallis joined Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Chuggs is back for Love Island All Stars! Here's everything you need to know about him from his real name to what happened on his first series.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Love Island All Stars villa opened its doors to more, yep more, bombshells. On episode 21 of the series Samie Elishi and Chuggs Wallis arrived to greet the likes of Grace Jackson, Luca Bish, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Curtis Pritchard.

Chuggs, real name Oliver, first appeared on Love Island during season 7 in 2021 as a bombshell alongside Liam Reardon. Almost five years on and Chuggs has revealed he's been single since his last Love Island stint and is hoping to find a "proper relationship".

While he was in the villa in 2021 he actually never coupled up with anyone before he was dumped from the show, so hopefully this time will be more successful for him!

While he enjoys some South African sun with the rest of the islanders, here's a reminder of Chuggs and his bucket hat business...

Chuggs on All Stars
Chuggs on All Stars. Picture: ITV

What series of Love Island was Chuggs on before All Stars?

Chuggs appeared as a bombshell on Love Island season 7 but was dumped on day 6, two days after he arrived.

While on the show he had a date with Sharon Gaffka but when he wasn't chosen in a recoupling he was dumped from the island.

On that season, Liam Reardon and Millie Court were the winners with Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran as that year's runners-up.

Chuggs is still friends with Liam, Millie and Chloe and they even spent New Year's in Sydney together.

How old is Chuggs Walis?

He is now 26 years old. The first time he was on the show he was 23.

Liam, Millie, Chloe and Chuggs in Sydney for NYE
Liam, Millie, Chloe and Chuggs in Sydney for NYE. Picture: Instagram

What is Chuggs' real name?

On the bombshell's first date on the show, he revealed to Sharon that his given name is actually Oliver – but he rarely goes by his forename.

'Chuggs' is a nickname that the 24-year-old has been donning since he was a young child, the islander confessed that the pet name is a mix of "cuddles and hugs" – adorable!

How tall is Love Island's Chuggs?

According to reports Chuggs is 5 ft 9 inches.

Chuggs plays rugby
Chuggs plays rugby. Picture: Instagram

What is Chuggs' business?

Devoted Love Island fans will remember that Chuggs revealed in his first season that he was running a bucket hat company called Booby.

Three years on and the brand is still running but he has branched out beyond bucket hats and sells every clothing item you could think of from socks to hoodies.

Who is Chuggs' ex-girlfriend?

Chuggs revealed that he has been single since his first Love Island stint but prior to that he was in a relationship with model Hollie Ford.

Unlike a fair few of the islanders in the villa, Chuggs has no history with any of the girls in there but he did reveal he is good friends with Casey O'Gorman.

Before going on All Stars he said: "I’m really interested to hear his take on Gabby and where that’s at! It’s nice to see him with a sparkle in his eye!"

What is Chuggs' Instagram?

You can find him here: @chuggswallis

Read more about Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

How old are the Love Island All Stars 2025 cast? Their ages revealed

Love Island All Stars 2025 ages: How old are the cast and who is the oldest?

Here's what happened with Tom and Samie after Love Island season 9

Why did Love Island's Tom Clare and Samie Elishi split?

Samie is on Love Island All Stars

Love Island All Stars Samie Elishi: Age, ex-boyfriend and what series she was on

Luca is back on Love Island for All Stars 2025

Love Island All Stars Luca Bish: Age, ex-girlfriend, height and what series he was on

Curtis is on Love Island All Stars 2025

Love Island All Stars Curtis Pritchard: Age, ex-girlfriend, height, brother and what series he was on

Hot On Capital

Ginny & Georgia fans are shocked at how much older Austin actor Diesel La Torraca now looks

How old is Austin from Ginny & Georgia? Diesel La Torraca's age leaves fans shocked

Sabrina Carpenter's Short n Sweet deluxe will feature Dolly Parton

Sabrina Carpenter's 'Short n' Sweet Deluxe' album features Dolly Parton collab

Luca and Samie's history revealed

What happened between Love Island's Luca and Samie? Their history revealed

Curtis Pritchard's Love Island 'game plan' revealed

Curtis Pritchard's Love Island 'game plan' revealed by 'psychologically traumatised' ex-girlfriend
When does Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version) come out?

When does 'Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version)' come out? All the 'Debut (Taylor's Version)' clues so far

Taylor Swift

Sabrina Carpenter wins her very first Grammy for 'Espresso' at the 2025 Grammys

How many Grammys did Sabrina Carpenter win? Here's all her 2025 Grammy awards

Did Taylor Swift win any Grammys in 2025? Here's who won each of her categories

Did Taylor Swift win any Grammys in 2025? Here's who won in each of her categories

Listen to Capital Buzz on Global Player here.

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

Why Love Island's Ron Hall quit All Stars

Here's why Love Island's Ron Hall quit All Stars

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates, setlist and more

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates, setlist and all the info you need
Chappell Roan praised for calling out music labels in "brave" Grammys speech

Chappell Roan praised for calling out music labels in "brave" Grammys speech

Love Island All Stars will be dropping some huge bombshells this 2025

Every Love Island All Stars 2025 bombshell heading for the villa

Love Island All Stars 2025 is back causing couple dramas

Who is coupled up on Love Island All Stars 2025?

Here's who's won the most GRAMMYs ever.

Who's won the most Grammys?

How many Grammys has Beyoncé won? Every award including Album of the Year

How many Grammys has Beyoncé won? Every award including Album of the Year

Did Billie Eilish win any Grammys in 2025?

Did Billie Eilish win any Grammys in 2025? Here's who won in each of her categories

Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo end feud rumours at 2025 Grammys

Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo end feud rumours at 2025 Grammys

Lady Gaga 'Abracadabra' lyrics meaning explained

Lady Gaga explains "resilient" meaning behind 'Abracadabra' lyrics

Why Scott Thomas quit Love Island All Stars

Here's why Scott Thomas quit Love Island All Stars

Liam Payne honoured at the Grammys with moving 'In Memoriam' segment

Liam Payne honoured with emotional tribute in 2025 Grammys 'In Memoriam'

More Movies & TV News

Love Island All Stars 2025 lineup

Love Island All Stars 2025 lineup: Full cast revealed

All about Love Island All Stars' Scott Thomas

Love Island All Stars Scott Thomas: Age, ex-girlfriend, height and what series he was on

How to watch the Grammys in the UK and online

How to watch the Grammys in the UK and online

XO, Kitty season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix show

XO, Kitty season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix show

Scream 7: Release date, cast, trailers, spoilers news about the next Scream movie

Scream 7: Release date, cast, trailers, spoilers news about the next Scream movie

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight UK

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset