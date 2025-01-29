Love Island All Stars Sammy Root: Age, height, ex-girlfriend and what series he was on

29 January 2025, 21:00

Sammy Root is back on Love Island
Sammy Root is back on Love Island. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island winner Sammy Root is back for All Stars 2025 - here's everything you need to know about Sammy from his age and height to what happened with Jess Harding.

After a brutal dumping which saw Kaz Crossley, Montel McKenzie and Nas Majeed all axed from Love Island All Stars, two shiny new bombshells entered the villa. Say hello to Danielle Sellers and Sammy Root.

Sammy Root is not just an all star, he is Love Island royalty after he won the show alongside Jess Harding in 2023 on season 10. The winners split just two months after the show and now Sammy is joining the likes of Grace Jackson, Luca Bish and Scott Thomas as he gives the show another go.

Following his Love Island win, he swapped the sun for the streets of Essex as he joined the The Only Way Is Essex cast. His TOWIE stint means he is a good mates with fellow islander Casey O'Gorman and he's even had a little flirt with Elma Pazar in the past.

While the 23-year-old from Kent starts laying it on thick with the girls in the villa, let's refresh ourselves on some facts about Sammy.

Sammy Root on All Stars
Sammy Root on All Stars. Picture: ITV

What series of Love Island was Sammy Root on before All Stars?

Sammy was on series 10 of Love Island when he arrived as a bombshell on day 4. After taking Ella Thomas, Jess Harding and Molly Marsh on hideaway dates he chose to couple up with Jess.

Up until Casa Amor, Sammy and Jess recoupled with each other apart from when they were banned from recoupling with each other because their fellow Islanders voted them as one of the least compatible couples.

Sammy chose to couple up with Amber Wise after Casa but soon after he and Jess found their way back to one another.

When it came to the final in 2023, Sammy and Jess were crowned the winners with Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowacki as the runners up and Ella and Tyrique Hyde coming third.

Why did Sammy Root and Jess Harding split?

When it was first reported that the pair had called it quits it was said that they had figured out they were "better as friends". However, Sammy later claimed that Jess broke up with him over the phone and ignored his pleas to speak face-to-face before ending things.

Talking to the tabloids, he said: "To be totally clear - I at least wanted a face-to-face conversation to see if our relationship could be saved and felt this would be a respectful way forward.

"We had the most incredible experience winning Love Island and I genuinely saw a future with Jess. I was committed and respectful to our relationship. Unfortunately things don't always work out the way you'd hoped."

Jess Harding and Sammy Root at the NTAs 2023
Jess Harding and Sammy Root at the NTAs 2023. Picture: Getty

How old is Sammy Root?

Sam is officially the youngest cast member on Love Island All Stars this year as he is just 23 years old. Born May 10th 2001, he was 22 during his first season.

How tall is Sammy Root?

He once joked on his Instagram story that he was 5 foot 6 inches but the short king wanna be actually revealed he is somewhere around 6ft 3.

Sammy says he is approximately 6 foot 3 inches
Sammy says he is approximately 6 foot 3 inches. Picture: Instagram

What happened between Sammy Root and Elma Pazar on TOWIE?

After his Love Island stint, Sammy joined the cast of The Only Way Is Essex in 2024. While he was on TOWIE, he and fellow all star alum Elma had a little flirt.

Ahead of his All Stars appearance an insider told the tabloids: "Elma has said the attraction with Sammy was nothing more than flirtation as she’s conscious they have an age gap of nearly 10 years, but Love Island execs hope under the South African sun, love could bloom."

Love Island’s Sammy set to return to the villa

