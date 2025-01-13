Love Island All Stars Nas Majeed: Age, ex-girlfriend, height and what series he was on

13 January 2025, 21:00 | Updated: 13 January 2025, 21:26

Nas is back on Love Island
Nas is back on Love Island. Picture: ITV / Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

Nas Majeed is back in the villa for Love Island All Stars, but who is he, which series was he on and who has he dated?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It’s been five years since his Love Island debut but now Nas Majeed is back in the villa, and this time he’s hoping to meet his forever love.

After leaving a long-term relationship last year, Nas said he's hoping to find someone to "settle down" with on this year's show alongside former contestants Kaz Crossley, Gabby Allen, Curtis Pritchard and more.

Discussing his hopes for the show, Nas said: "I’m at the ripe old age of 28 now. I'm into homeware and bargains and coupons… that’s the stage I’m at. I want to settle down with someone that has those things in common who wants to do cute, wholesome things and make each other laugh."

Now that his second round in the villa is officially underway, here are all of your questions about Nas Majeed answered.

Nas on All Stars
Nas on All Stars. Picture: ITV

What series of Love Island was Nas Majeed on before All Stars and who was he coupled up with?

Nas first graced our screens on series six of Love Island back in 2020. He entered the series on day one and initially coupled up with Siannise Fudge.

He got off to a rocky start as he struggled to find a genuine connection in the early days of the show. He coupled up with Jess Gale as well as Siannise, but couldn't quite find that spark he was looking for with either of them.

Eventually, his luck finally started to change after going on a date with bombshell Demi Jones - that is, until Eva Zopica caught his attention during Casa Amor week. After this, Nas returned with eyes only for Eva and decided to say goodbye to Demi.

Four days later, Nas and Eva were dumped on day 30 in the public vote.

How old is Nas Majeed?

Nas is currently 28 years old, however with a late February birthday, his 29th year is just around the corner. He was 23 when he first appeared on the winter season of the show.

Nas Majeed and Eva Zapico dated for four years after the show
Nas Majeed and Eva Zapico dated for four years after the show. Picture: Getty

What happened to Nas Majeed and Eva Zapico?

After their exit from the villa in early 2020, Nas and Eva tugged on the heartstrings of Love Island fans everywhere as they continued to date for a further four years. It wasn’t until last year that the couple decided to go their separate ways.

Despite the difficulties that often come with a breakup, Nas said the pair left things on good terms. He told the tabloids the relationship had “just [run] its course”.

He continued: "There was no bad blood, it was amicable which is really nice, especially spending four years with someone. We're still really good friends to this day, I've met up with her a couple of times since breaking up.”

Speaking ahead of his entrance into the villa, Nas ruled out any possibility that he and ex Eva could rekindle their romance. But it's safe to say he was a total gentleman about it and even added that if Eva were to show up in the villa he’d happily cheer her on.

He said: “From my point of view, I'd obviously be extremely supportive if she was in there as well, I'd always want the best for her”.

Nas said he's hoping to find an 'everlasting' love on the show
Nas said he's hoping to find an 'everlasting' love on the show. Picture: Getty

What ethnicity is Nas from Love Island?

Nas is from both Caribbean and Guyanese decent, however he was born in London though which makes him British.

How tall is Nas Majeed?

Nas stands at 5”7ft tall.

Is Nas Majeed on Instagram?

He sure is! You can give him a follow here: @nas_jm

