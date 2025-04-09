Black Mirror release time: Here's what time season 7 comes out on Netflix

9 April 2025, 13:31

Black Mirror season 7 release time – when does it come out on Netflix?
Black Mirror season 7 release time – when does it come out on Netflix? Picture: Netflix
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Black Mirror season 7 will be released on Netflix on April 10th. Here's what time it will be released in your country, including the US, UK, Brazil, India, Australia and more.

Black Mirror is back! Netflix's twisted anthology series is about to return with six brand new episodes – but what time are they released in your country? Here's your answer...

According to creator Charlie Brooker, Black Mirror season 7 is "a little bit OG Black Mirror". All six episodes are sci-fi stories that contain varying elements of 'horror', as well as comedic and tear-jerking moments.

The new season will also deliver the series' first sequel episode with a followup to season 4's USS Callister.

Black Mirror season 7 will be released on Netflix worldwide on Thursday April 10th at midnight PT and 8AM UK time. The new episodes will become available to stream at the corresponding time in your country.

Scroll down to find the handy list of Black Mirror season 7 release times across various time zones.

What time does Black Mirror season 7 come out on Netflix?

Black Mirror season 7 features a sequel to season 4 episode, USS Callister
Black Mirror season 7 features a sequel to season 4 episode, USS Callister. Picture: Netflix

Black Mirror season 7 release time: Here's when it comes out in your country

Black Mirror season 7 comes out on Thursday 10th April at 12AM Pacific Time (PT). The exact time that it's released in your country will depend on where you live in the world and what time zone you live in.

For viewers in the UK, the episodes will become available to stream on Netflix at 8AM (GMT). For viewers across Europe, they will drop at 9AM (CET).

Here are the Black Mirror season 7 release times for a handful of major time zones and countries:

  • United States (PT) - 12:00 AM
  • United States (ET) - 03:00 AM
  • Canada - 3:00 AM (Toronto), 12:00 AM (Vancouver)
  • Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 4:00 AM
  • United Kingdom (GMT) - 8:00 AM
  • Europe (CET) - 9:00 AM
  • South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 9:00 AM
  • India (New Delhi) - 12:30 PM
  • Indonesia (Jakarta) - 2:00 PM
  • Philippines (Manila) - 3:00 PM
  • Hong Kong - 3:00 PM
  • Singapore - 3:00 PM
  • Australia - 3:00 PM (Perth), 5:00 PM (Sydney)
  • Japan (Tokyo) - 4:00 PM
  • New Zealand (Auckland) - 9:00 PM

Find even more time zones here.

Issa Rae and Emma Corrin star in Black Mirror's Hotel Reverie
Issa Rae and Emma Corrin star in Black Mirror's Hotel Reverie. Picture: Netflix

How many episodes are in Black Mirror season 7?

There are six brand new episodes in Black Mirror season 7, including the 'USS Callister' sequel and an episode that includes the return of Will Poulter's Colin from Bandersnatch.

The episode titles are listed below:

  1. 'Common People' – starring Chris O’Dowd, Rashida Jones and Tracee Ellis Ross.
  2. 'Bête Noire' – starring Siena Kelly, Rosy McEwen, Michael Workéyè and more.
  3. 'Hotel Reverie' – starring Emma Corrin, Issa Rae, Awkwafina, and Harriet Walter.
  4. 'Plaything' – starring Peter Capaldi, Will Poulter and more.
  5. 'Eulogy' – starring Paul Giamatti and Patsy Ferran.
  6. 'USS Callister: Into Infinity' – starring Cristin Milioti, Jimmi Simpson, Billy Magnussen, Milanka Brooks, Osy Ikhile and Paul G. Raymond.
Will Poulter returns as Colin from Bandersnatch in Black Mirror season 7
Will Poulter returns as Colin from Bandersnatch in Black Mirror season 7. Picture: Netflix

