What does 'boganic' mean? Lauren's MAFS Australia insult explained

By Jenny Medlicott

What does ‘boganic' mean on MAFS Australia? Here's a full break down of the meaning behind Lauren's insult.

Every year a new season of Married at First Sight Australia airs, fans over in the UK will inevitability come across words or turns of phrases they've never heard before because they don't live Down Under.

But one mysterious word has made a repeated appearance in MAFS Australia 2025 thanks to bride Lauren Hall who has gone on to become one of this season’s most controversial brides.

Lauren introduced fans to the word ‘boganic’ from the very first episode of the season as she expressed her dislike for another bride, Jamie Marinos. Among a series of insults Lauren directed at Jamie in a piece to camera, she finally added: “She’s just a bit boganic.”

Explaining her definition of the word at the time, Lauren said: “It should be in the dictionary, but it’s basically just a word used to describe someone who’s a bogan."

But if you’re like us, chances are this definition probably didn't help your understanding of the word too much. So what does boganic actually mean? Here’s what we know about the Australian term.

Lauren Hall introduced MAFS viewers to the word 'boganic' on the show. . Picture: Nine

What does ‘bogan’ in MAFS Australia mean?

According to the Cambridge dictionary, a bogan is an Australian informal term to describe “a person whose way of dressing, speaking, and behaving is thought to show their lack of education and low social class”. So, naturally it follows that ‘boganic’ means someone who exhibits these traits - and it’s typically considered to be derogatory.

Despite the negative connotations the word has, Lauren certainly hasn’t shied away from using it - in fact, she’s doubled down.

While Lauren introduced the word ‘boganic’ onto the show during the first episode, her use of the term certainly picked up the pace during the couple’s retreat.

During the final night of the couple's retreat, some of the other brides tried to offer Lauren some advice on her relationship with her new partner Clint Rice. But Lauren made it clear that she had no interest in their advice or opinions.

While the rest of the brides were insulted by her dismissal, Lauren seemed unbothered by their upset as she told the producers in a piece to camera: “The bogans just keep boganing with their boganic ways, they can’t help it.”

There's been a bit of a mix in reactions to Lauren’s use of the term, with some joking that Lauren is trying to “make bogan happen”, but others have called out the bride’s language as derogatory.

One wrote on TikTok: “The language Lauren uses is very problematic.”

Another wrote: “Why doesn’t anyone pull Lauren up on the word Boganic?”

And now it looks like Lauren might be about to face the music for her repeated use of the phrase at the next commitment ceremony.

Lauren has had a pretty tumultuous time on Married at First Sight Australia, having rejoined the experiment with Clint Rice after a failed marriage to Eliot Donovan. Things don't seem to be going much better for the bride with her new groom either, but we'll have to wait to see if they can turn things around.

