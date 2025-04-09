What does 'boganic' mean? Lauren's MAFS Australia insult explained

9 April 2025, 14:32

What does 'boganic' mean on MAFS Australia?
What does 'boganic' mean on MAFS Australia? Picture: Nine/Instagram

By Jenny Medlicott

What does ‘boganic' mean on MAFS Australia? Here's a full break down of the meaning behind Lauren's insult.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Every year a new season of Married at First Sight Australia airs, fans over in the UK will inevitability come across words or turns of phrases they've never heard before because they don't live Down Under.

But one mysterious word has made a repeated appearance in MAFS Australia 2025 thanks to bride Lauren Hall who has gone on to become one of this season’s most controversial brides.

Lauren introduced fans to the word ‘boganic’ from the very first episode of the season as she expressed her dislike for another bride, Jamie Marinos. Among a series of insults Lauren directed at Jamie in a piece to camera, she finally added: “She’s just a bit boganic.”

Explaining her definition of the word at the time, Lauren said: “It should be in the dictionary, but it’s basically just a word used to describe someone who’s a bogan."

But if you’re like us, chances are this definition probably didn't help your understanding of the word too much. So what does boganic actually mean? Here’s what we know about the Australian term.

Are Lauren and ClintaLauren Hall introduced MAFS viewers to the word 'boganic' on the show. from MAFS Australia still together?
Lauren Hall introduced MAFS viewers to the word 'boganic' on the show. . Picture: Nine

What does ‘bogan’ in MAFS Australia mean?

According to the Cambridge dictionary, a bogan is an Australian informal term to describe “a person whose way of dressing, speaking, and behaving is thought to show their lack of education and low social class”. So, naturally it follows that ‘boganic’ means someone who exhibits these traits - and it’s typically considered to be derogatory.

Despite the negative connotations the word has, Lauren certainly hasn’t shied away from using it - in fact, she’s doubled down.

While Lauren introduced the word ‘boganic’ onto the show during the first episode, her use of the term certainly picked up the pace during the couple’s retreat.

During the final night of the couple's retreat, some of the other brides tried to offer Lauren some advice on her relationship with her new partner Clint Rice. But Lauren made it clear that she had no interest in their advice or opinions.

While the rest of the brides were insulted by her dismissal, Lauren seemed unbothered by their upset as she told the producers in a piece to camera: “The bogans just keep boganing with their boganic ways, they can’t help it.”

There's been a bit of a mix in reactions to Lauren’s use of the term, with some joking that Lauren is trying to “make bogan happen”, but others have called out the bride’s language as derogatory.

One wrote on TikTok: “The language Lauren uses is very problematic.”

Another wrote: “Why doesn’t anyone pull Lauren up on the word Boganic?”

And now it looks like Lauren might be about to face the music for her repeated use of the phrase at the next commitment ceremony.

Lauren has had a pretty tumultuous time on Married at First Sight Australia, having rejoined the experiment with Clint Rice after a failed marriage to Eliot Donovan. Things don't seem to be going much better for the bride with her new groom either, but we'll have to wait to see if they can turn things around.

Read more about MAFS Australia here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Married At First Sight News

Carina revealed all the measures Paul had to agree to so he could stay on MAFS Australia.

MAFS Australia’s Carina reveals 'extreme rules' Paul had to follow after punching wall

MAFS UK's Amy has revealed the heartbreaking reason why she got cosmetic surgery after the show.

MAFS UK's Amy reveals heartbreaking reason why she got face surgery

MAFS Australia's Jamie confirms status of relationship with Dave

MAFS Australia's Jamie and Dave are no longer speaking following shock split

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together?

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together and who split?

MAFS Australia's Jacqui responds to fans asking if she's autistic

MAFS Australia's Jacqui responds to fans asking if she's autistic

MAFS Australia's Ryan's sarcastic reaction to Clint and Jacqui's engagement

MAFS Australia's Ryan's sarcastic reaction to Clint and Jacqui's engagement

Hot On Capital

Dove Cameron says she felt forced to come out after being accused of "queerbaiting"

Dove Cameron says she felt forced to come out after being accused of "queerbaiting"

All of Taylor Swift's cardigans released so far

All of Taylor Swift's cardigans released so far including new Fearless version

Sabrina Carpenter will perform at BST Hyde Park in July 2025

How to get tickets to Sabrina Carpenter at American Express presents BST Hyde Park

Aimee lou Wood opens up about feeling worried HBO didn't think she was right for The White Lotus

The White Lotus' Aimee Lou Wood feared HBO thought she was 'too ugly' for the show

Who is Piper Rockelle from Netflix's Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing?

Who is Piper Rockelle? Age, parents, net worth and Bad Influence controversy explained

When are Zendaya and Tom Holland getting married? Law Roach teases wedding date

When are Zendaya and Tom Holland getting married? Law Roach teases wedding date

Ed Sheeran said he thinks some people 'hate' him

Ed Sheeran explains why he thinks people ‘hate’ him

Black Mirror season 7 release time – when does it come out on Netflix?

Black Mirror release time: Here's what time season 7 comes out on Netflix

Hunger Games Sunrise on the Reaping cast: Who will star in the Haymitch prequel?

Hunger Games Sunrise on the Reaping cast: Who will star in the Haymitch prequel?

The Summer I Turned Pretty author explains why the show is ending with season 3

The Summer I Turned Pretty author explains why the show is ending with season 3

Molly-Mae Hague became a household name after appearing on Love Island

How much is Molly-Mae worth? Inside the Love Island star's huge net worth

Love Island

Chris Hughes became a household name on Love Island

When was Chris Hughes on Love Island? Here's who he was coupled up with

The White Lotus' Aimee Lou Wood explains why she won't get botox

The White Lotus' Aimee Lou Wood explains why she's "very anti botox"

Listen to Capital Buzz on Global Player here.

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

What does 'Azizam' mean? Ed Sheeran explains Persian meaning behind 'Azizam' lyrics

What does 'Azizam' mean? Ed Sheeran explains Persian meaning behind 'Azizam' lyrics

Who's rumoured to be in the Celebrity Big Brother 2025 cast?

Celebrity Big Brother 2025 lineup - Introducing every housemate

Who is JoJo Siwa on Celebrity Big Brother? Her age, net worth, who she's dating and more

Who is JoJo Siwa on Celebrity Big Brother? Her age, net worth, who she's dating and more

Does Michael Fabricant wear a wig?

Is Michael Fabricant wearing a wig on Celebrity Big Brother?

Jenna Ortega explains why she quit Scream 7

Jenna Ortega explains real reason why she quit Scream franchise

Severance cast. vs The Most Impossible Severance Quiz

Severance cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Severance Quiz'

More TV & Entertainment News

When did MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Clint start seeing each other?

When did MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Clint start dating?

Inside MAFS Australia's Clint's proposal to Jacqui

Inside MAFS Australia's Clint's proposal to Jacqui and the cast's reaction

Why was Lauren Hall not at the MAFS Australia reunion?

Why was Lauren Hall not at the MAFS Australia reunion?

When is the MAFS Australia 2025 reunion and when was it filmed?

When is the MAFS Australia 2025 reunion and when was it filmed?

When is the next episode of MAFS Australia on?

When is MAFS Australia on? Days, time and next episode release schedule

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

More from Married At First Sight

See more More from Married At First Sight

Love Island's Ekin-Su responds to MAFS' Georges claim she cheated on him

Love Island's Ekin-Su responds to MAFS' Georges' claim she cheated on him

MAFS Australia's Dave has been slammed for his 'good guy' narrative on the dating experiment.

MAFS Australia's Dave slammed by ex-fiancée over 'good guy narrative'

MAFS Australia's Jacqui has been granted an interim restraining order against Ryan.

MAFS Australia’s Jacqui granted interim restraining order against Ryan

Who is MAFS UK's Nathan's girlfriend? Abi Moores' Love Island season, age and more

Who is MAFS UK's Nathan's girlfriend? Abi Moores' Love Island season, age and more

MAFS Australia PR team are reportedly 'not happy' after Dave regained access to his social media accounts.

MAFS Australia's Dave caught 'breaking' huge show rule

MAFS Australia's Paul faced police investigation after punching wall on the show

MAFS Australia's Paul faced police investigation after violent outburst on the show