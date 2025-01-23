Montel McKenzie: Age, ex-girlfriend, height and what Love Island series he was on

Love Island All Stars Montel McKenzie: Age, ex-girlfriend, height and what series he was on

23 January 2025, 21:00

Picture: ITV / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Montel McKenzie is back in the villa for Love Island All Stars, so here’s everything you need to know about him from his height, to who he's dated and which series he first appeared on.

Series 10's Montel McKenzie entered the Love Island All Stars villa alongside fellow bombshell Harriett Blackmore, ready for another shot at island love.

During his first Love Island stint, Montel left the show with Leah Taylor but, just two weeks after they were dumped from the show, it emerged that they had split. Just like back then, when he went for Ella Thomas, Montel has no fears about stepping on toes as he's got his eyes set on Catherine Agbaje despite her being coupled up with Nas Majeed.

Talking about why he's single, the 27-year-old footballer said: "I just haven’t found someone I want to date. I’m always so busy with work and football!"

However now, as he's out of football due to an injury, Montel is ready to spark up a romance in South Africa. So as we witness his quest to find 'The One', here are all the facts and tibbits you need to know including his exes and what football team he plays for.

Montel on All Stars
Picture: ITV

What series of Love Island was Montel McKenzie on before All Stars?

Montel entered the Love Island series 10 villa on day 16 back in 2023 and first coupled up with Leah. He and Leah were going strong but Casa Amor changed things as Montel got to know Tink Reading.

Despite cracking on with Tink, Montel decided to stick with Leah when he left Casa Amor. They then continued as a couple until they were dumped on day 38.

Why did Love Island's Montel McKenzie and Leah Taylor split?

Two weeks after returning to the UK, Leah revealed that they had split but were going to remain friends. Speaking to the tabloids she admitted that a lack of trust due to Casa was a part of the reason things came to an end.

She said: "We get on really well and I do really like him, but I feel like for me it's never enough. I'm obviously looking for someone long-term [who] shares the same values and morals as me.

"A lot of it stemmed from what happened at the villa, in Casa. There was quite an issue of trust," she added.

Montel and Leah on Love Island s10
Picture: ITV

How old is Love Island's Montel?

Montel is 27, he was 25 when he first appeared on Love Island in 2023.

What football team does Montel McKenzie play for?

The islander from East London currently plays for Billericay Town FC in Essex as a right-back defender.

Announcing his All Stars appearance, his football team said on Instagram: "The Club can now confirm Montel McKenzie will be appearing on ‘Love Island All Stars’ for the next couple of weeks.

"He is currently out for four to six weeks due to injury so has decided to return to the television arena. Best of luck, Montel."

Montel entered the Love Island All Stars villa on day 11
Picture: ITV

What is Montel's Instagram?

You can find the semi-pro footballer here: @montelmckenzie

How tall is Love Island's Montel McKenzie?

According to reports, Montel is 5 foot 10 inches.

