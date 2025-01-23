Love Island's Grace Jackson sets the record straight on 'dating' Marcus Rashford

Why did Love Island's Grace Jackson and Marcus Rashford split? Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Did Grace Jackson date Marcus Rashford? Love Island's Grace has now addressed rumours that she was dating the Manchester United footballer.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

What better way to get the latest celeb goss than to put in a bunch of beautiful people who hang out with celebs in one villa and shut them off from the entire world?

Well, one person who knows a lot about the world of celebrity is Love Island's Grace Jackson, who first appeared on the show alongside her ex, the Joey Essex, for series 11. And, after her time on the show, she was romantically linked to premier league footballer Marcus Rashford, which of course made headlines everywhere.

It was reported in November 2024, three months after her Love Island stint, that Grace and the Manchester United player had been spotted on "several dates". However, soon before Love Island All Stars began, it was claimed that she had dumped him for the show.

But now, starring alongside the likes of Luca Bish, Kaz Crossley, Gabby Allen and Casey O'Gorman, Grace has spoken about what actually happened between her and Marcus Rashford.

Grace Jackson spoke about 'dating' Marcus Rashford. Picture: ITV

Why did Love Island's Grace Jackson and Marcus Rashford split?

Following claims that she had dumped the footballer for Love Island All Stars, Grace said: "We weren't dating but we was like, chatting a little bit. But it's difficult because like he can't go out and go on a normal date... all of his United fans were like commenting thousands of comments on my pictures.

"They loved me, because when the article came out he scored two goals and he hadn't scored for like ages, so they were like, 'You fixed him! Thank you so much. You're our Queen'. And then it kind of like drifted."

She said their relationship/not relationship got "weird" when it was reported on heavily. "I've known his brother since I was like 17 so then it was like, 'Nah don't worry about it he knows it's not you'. But it just changed the vibe a little bit."

Grace explained that it felt like "everyone knew and there wasn't anything to know". So there you have it, there wasn't any 'break up' of sorts, rather a drifting of people.

Manchester United fans 'thanked' Grace Jackson. Picture: Getty

At the time of writing, Grace is in a couple with Luca on All Stars after she arrived as a bombshell with Ron Hall and had the choice to steal one of the boys.

Lucky for the rest of the cast, Ron chose Kaz, who was coupled up with Luca, so none of the other couples were broken up and no one was left single.

Read more about Love Island here: