Love Island's Grace Jackson dumps Marcus Rashford for All Stars 2025

23 December 2024, 12:51

Grace Jackson and Marcus Rashford have split amid rumours she's heading into All Stars
Grace Jackson and Marcus Rashford have split amid rumours she's heading into All Stars. Picture: Grace Jackson/Instagram / Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island’s Grace Jackson is apparently giving the iconic villa another go, dumping Marcus Rashford for her place on the show.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars returns in 2025 with Maya Jama as its host, despite rumours Maura Higgins would be taking over the reins, and as we approach the January start date reports are swirling around who’s potentially on the cast, including Grace Jackson from season 11.

Grace has reportedly just ended things with footballer Marcus Rashford ahead of the new year, after they reportedly started dating in November.

The Manchester United star, 25, and the 2024 Islander went on a series of dates last month but Grace reportedly ended things as she realised ‘there was no future.’

Grace Jackson is rumoured to be joining Love Island All Stars
Grace Jackson is rumoured to be joining Love Island All Stars. Picture: Grace Jackson/Instagram

A source told the tabloids: “Grace realised that Marcus wasn’t serious about her and has unfollowed him on Instagram.

“She realised there was no future so she has decided to cut ties. When the opportunity arose to take part in Love Island All Stars this winter Grace jumped at the chance, she is still young in her career and is keen to maximise the exposure to help with her modelling work and net campaign deals.

Marcus Rashford and Grace Jackson reportedly began dating in November
Marcus Rashford and Grace Jackson reportedly began dating in November. Picture: Getty

“If she finds love on the show that’s a bonus, especially since she didn’t meet a suitable match in the summer.”

The source went on: “As far as she is concerned it’s Marcus’ loss, she is putting her best foot forward and can’t wait to enjoy some winter sun in gloomy January.”

Grace Rosa Jackson could be back on our TV screens
Grace Rosa Jackson could be back on our TV screens. Picture: Getty

A matter of weeks ago, Grace addressed rumours she was heading into All Stars. Speaking to Goss.ie, Grace confirmed she had been approached to appear on the show: "I can't confirm or deny, I have been approached for it but it's just kinda seeing the timeline of work and whether it works for me."

Grace added, she'd "never say no" to doing the show completely, so I guess we shall wait and see!

Grace took part in Love Island season 11 earlier in the summer, where she came face to face with ex-boyfriend Joey Essex who ended up with Jessy Potts.

Maya Jama looks incredible in new Love Island: All Stars teaser

All Stars sees former Islanders, who are either recently single or haven’t found ‘the one’ since their time on the show, return to the villa for another chance at romance.

The previous series saw the likes of exes Molly Smith and Callum Jones, the return of twins Eve and Jess Gale and Jake Cornish was reunited with ex-girlfriend Liberty Poole. Molly went on to win the show with Tom Clare, who she’s still in a relationship with – they’ve even bought a home together.

