23 January 2025, 09:17 | Updated: 23 January 2025, 09:40

Here's everyone who's been dumped from Love Island All Stars 2025 so far.
Here's everyone who's been dumped from Love Island All Stars 2025 so far. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Who left Love Island last night? Here's everyone who's been dumped from Love Island All Stars 2025 so far.

Love Island All Stars is truly the only thing getting us through these cold, winter evenings! (Along with Molly-Mae's documentary and The Traitors *wink wink*)

For at least an hour every night, since January 13th, we've been able to escape to South Africa for a glimpse of sun, where the likes of Ronnie Vint, Gabby Allen, Olivia Hawkins and many more are hoping for another shot at love.

Since the all star cast aren't newbies to the show, they are very aware that their journey in the villa will never been smooth sailing and we can't forget, this is a competition show after all!

With only one couple able to come first and win the £50k cash prize, host Maya Jama has to deliver some brutal dumpings to whittle down the villa packed full of gorgeous lads and lasses.

For anyone struggling to keep up, don't worry because we're keeping track of every dumping and - God forbid - any walkouts. Here are all the islanders that have been dumped:

Love Island All Stars OG 2025 lineup
Love Island All Stars OG 2025 lineup. Picture: ITV

Who was dumped from Love Island All Stars?

Marcel Somerville - Day 10

Marcel Somerville on All Stars
Marcel Somerville on All Stars. Picture: ITV

Olivia Hawkins - Day 10

Olivia Hawkins on All Stars
Olivia Hawkins on All Stars. Picture: ITV

Why were Olivia and Marcel dumped from Love Island All Stars?

Olivia and Marcel left the island after the second dumping which was decided by a public vote. The public had to vote for the most compatible couple and they received the least votes.

On whether they'll keep the romance going outside of the villa, Marcel said: "I feel like we had something nice bubbling."

Olivia was also very giddy when leaving the villa, calling Marcel "cutest", so maybe they will prove the public wrong.

Olivia and Marcel are dumped from the island

India Reynolds - day 7

India Reynolds on All Stars
India Reynolds on All Stars. Picture: ITV

Why was India Reynolds dumped from Love Island All Stars?

India became the first islander to leave the villa in a brutal shock dumping. She had been coupled up with Scott Thomas but Tina Stinnes came in as a bombshell and stole Scott from her.

Tina and Scott were both on season 2 of Love Island and although they shared a date, they didn't explore anything further because Scott was with his now ex-girlfriend Kady McDermott. This time around Tina said: "I felt like I couldn't let the opportunity of me and Scott pass by again."

India Reynolds is the first to leave the villa

