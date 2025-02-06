Love Island's Scott Thomas reunites with family in heartwarming moment

6 February 2025, 17:22

Scott Thomas's family were overjoyed to see him back at home
Scott Thomas's family were overjoyed to see him back at home. Picture: Instagram

By Jenny Medlicott

This is the adorable moment that Scott Thomas was reunited with his family after quitting Love Island All Stars.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Scott Thomas left his fellow Love Island co-stars completely stunned when he announced that he was quitting the All Stars villa due to not finding a "spark" with Tina Stinnes, who he was coupled up with.

The islander undoubtedly had a bit of a rocky time on the show this year, including a brief row with his villa 'little bro' Luca Bish. But his decision still left the rest of the cast taken aback and extremely emotional.

Several of the girls teared up, while the rest of the group looked totally heartbroken as Scott reminded them that no matter what, they were still a family. But while his All Stars family may have been sad to see him go, his loved ones back home definitely had a different opinion.

Scott went from his surrogate brother in the villa to his real siblings, twin Adam and older brother Ryan, who welcomed him home with warm arms.

Adorably, the Thomas family have shared the moment of Scott surprising his loved ones with the news of his return on their TikTok, where they boast over 500k followers.

Love Island's Scott reunites with his family

In the clip, Scott’s family, all gathered together ready to take a family selfie on Adam's phone.

While Scott's familiar face was missing from the snap, his absence didn't last long, because he soon after snuck up behind them while they took the photo, sending them wild with excitement as they realised he was home.

It’s safe to say his return was a welcome one, as two of his nephews quickly embraced him with a seriously tight bear hug, with one of the youngsters even refusing to let go. That’s one popular uncle!

Fans gushed over the adorable clip afterwards and who can blame them with so much love clearly on display.

Scott Thomas and his family
Scott Thomas and his family. Picture: TikTok

Before his exit, Scott was coupled up with Tina Stinnes, but their relationship was thrown into doubt when she faced the chopping block in a brutal triple dumping.

Tina managed to avoid being dumped from the show, while the rest of the cast had to wave goodbye to co-stars Kaz Crossley, Montel McKenzie and Nas Majeed. And yet, despite avoiding being dumped, Scott decided to call it quits on his relationship with Tina.

This led to a fiery argument with Elma Pazar, who felt guilty for sending the other three islanders home over Tina. Elma went as far as to tell him to leave the villa if he didn't have a connection and sure enough, after a night to sleep on it, Scott walked.

Scott Thomas decided to quit the villa
Scott Thomas decided to quit the villa. Picture: ITV

Following his exit, Scott told All Stars host Maya Jama that he felt his connection with Tina lacked “fireworks” and that he hadn’t found that special spark with anyone.

He told the Love Island: Morning After podcast: “I think for me it just got to a point where I couldn't see where I was gonna go romantically.

"I tried my hardest where the connections I had and I was just like, I just don't know where I'm going to go from there, so it was nothing to do with the argument and I just want everybody to know that.

“She's amazing and she was like one of my favourite girls in there as well, so nothing changes that."

