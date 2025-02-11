Every Love Island bombshell who quit All Stars before entering the villa

By Abbie Reynolds

These past islanders quit Love Island All Stars before entering the villa despite heading to South Africa for the show.

At the time of writing, 12 bombshells have already been added into Love Island All Stars, so it's hard to imagine that there were anymore set to enter the villa. However, a few past islanders have come forward to reveal they went as far as to fly out to South Africa for the show, but decided to pull out at the last minute.

Season seven's Lucinda Strafford, who also appeared on Love Island Australia season 5, was one of the first to reveal that she was set to go on All Stars but pulled out of the show.

It was reported Lucinda was "in holding for too long" and didn't feel she'd be able to make a connection so late on the show. She took to her TikTok and shared a video saying, "respectfully this is how it sounds knowing love island all stars is not for you this year [sic]" as she sat happily in the back seat of a car while the iconic Hannah Montana song 'You'll Always Find Your Way Back Home' played.

The lyrics of that song say "you can change your mind", so who else followed in Lucinda's footsteps and changed their mind about going into All Stars this year?

Which bombshells in holding quit Love Island All Stars 2025?

Love Island All Stars 2025 OG lineup. Picture: ITV

Leanne Amaning - Season 6

Leanne took to TikTok with receipts. She revealed that she was part of the holding cast for over two weeks but said the more the show went on the less sense it made for her to go on.

Going on to share the outfits that never made it onto the show, Leanne said: "I was in cast hostage, sorry, cast holding for this season of Love Island All Stars for over two weeks.

"[I] flew out on the 5th [January] and I got back last week, like the 22nd/23rd. The more the show went on the less it made sense for me to go in there and the less I wanted to."

She went on say the situation was "ironic" because it had taken her a lot of convincing to consider going back on the show, and then she didn't even end up going into the villa.

Proving she was actually part of the holding cast she shared some behind-the-scenes footage of her filming her VT and packing.

Leanne Amaning was set to go into Love Island All Stars. Picture: Instagram

Scott van-der-Sluis - Season 10

Season 10's Scott van-der-Sluis, who was coupled up with Catherine Agbaje, revealed he even told Luca (who's on the show) he was coming in.

On his Snapchat, he said: "I was on FaceTime to [Luca] every day for about two months straight before he went on. He had lost [access to] his phone by the time I'd pulled out so he doesn't actually know that I'm [not] going in there. He is still expecting me to go in!"

Explaining why he pulled out of the show, he said: "I was going to do [All Stars]. I pulled out two days before the show started for various reasons. I sat down with my family and there was quite a few reasons why I decided to go against it."

Scott van-der-Sluis was set to go on Love Island All Stars. Picture: Instagram

Lucinda Strafford - Season 7

Lucinda shared a TikTok after she decided to not go on the show that said: "respectfully this is how it sounds knowing love island all stars is not for you this year [sic]"

A source told the tabloids: "Lucinda was asked to come and do Love Island again and she was really ready to give it another go. But she ended up being in holding for too long and wasn't happy about it.

"She decided it would be too late for her to go in and make a connection. It was a tough call but she decided to head home. She thinks it's for the best and this season just wasn't for her."

Lucinda Strafford was set to go on Love Island All Stars. Picture: Instagram

The same thing happened in 2024. The likes of Theo Campbell, Megan Barton-Hanson and Danica Taylor were all in South Africa for All Stars but never actually made it onto the show.

