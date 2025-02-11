Every Love Island bombshell who quit All Stars before entering the villa

11 February 2025, 15:43 | Updated: 11 February 2025, 17:23

Every Love Island bombshell who quit All Stars before the villa
Every Love Island bombshell who quit All Stars before the villa. Picture: Instagram / ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

These past islanders quit Love Island All Stars before entering the villa despite heading to South Africa for the show.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

At the time of writing, 12 bombshells have already been added into Love Island All Stars, so it's hard to imagine that there were anymore set to enter the villa. However, a few past islanders have come forward to reveal they went as far as to fly out to South Africa for the show, but decided to pull out at the last minute.

Season seven's Lucinda Strafford, who also appeared on Love Island Australia season 5, was one of the first to reveal that she was set to go on All Stars but pulled out of the show.

It was reported Lucinda was "in holding for too long" and didn't feel she'd be able to make a connection so late on the show. She took to her TikTok and shared a video saying, "respectfully this is how it sounds knowing love island all stars is not for you this year [sic]" as she sat happily in the back seat of a car while the iconic Hannah Montana song 'You'll Always Find Your Way Back Home' played.

The lyrics of that song say "you can change your mind", so who else followed in Lucinda's footsteps and changed their mind about going into All Stars this year?

Which bombshells in holding quit Love Island All Stars 2025?

Love Island All Stars 2025 lineup
Love Island All Stars 2025 OG lineup. Picture: ITV

Leanne Amaning - Season 6

Leanne took to TikTok with receipts. She revealed that she was part of the holding cast for over two weeks but said the more the show went on the less sense it made for her to go on.

Going on to share the outfits that never made it onto the show, Leanne said: "I was in cast hostage, sorry, cast holding for this season of Love Island All Stars for over two weeks.

"[I] flew out on the 5th [January] and I got back last week, like the 22nd/23rd. The more the show went on the less it made sense for me to go in there and the less I wanted to."

She went on say the situation was "ironic" because it had taken her a lot of convincing to consider going back on the show, and then she didn't even end up going into the villa.

Proving she was actually part of the holding cast she shared some behind-the-scenes footage of her filming her VT and packing.

Leanne Amaning was set to go into Love Island All Stars
Leanne Amaning was set to go into Love Island All Stars. Picture: Instagram

Scott van-der-Sluis - Season 10

Season 10's Scott van-der-Sluis, who was coupled up with Catherine Agbaje, revealed he even told Luca (who's on the show) he was coming in.

On his Snapchat, he said: "I was on FaceTime to [Luca] every day for about two months straight before he went on. He had lost [access to] his phone by the time I'd pulled out so he doesn't actually know that I'm [not] going in there. He is still expecting me to go in!"

Explaining why he pulled out of the show, he said: "I was going to do [All Stars]. I pulled out two days before the show started for various reasons. I sat down with my family and there was quite a few reasons why I decided to go against it."

Scott van-der-Sluis was set to go on Love Island All Stars
Scott van-der-Sluis was set to go on Love Island All Stars. Picture: Instagram

Lucinda Strafford - Season 7

Lucinda shared a TikTok after she decided to not go on the show that said: "respectfully this is how it sounds knowing love island all stars is not for you this year [sic]"

A source told the tabloids: "Lucinda was asked to come and do Love Island again and she was really ready to give it another go. But she ended up being in holding for too long and wasn't happy about it.

"She decided it would be too late for her to go in and make a connection. It was a tough call but she decided to head home. She thinks it's for the best and this season just wasn't for her."

Lucinda Strafford was set to go on Love Island All Stars
Lucinda Strafford was set to go on Love Island All Stars. Picture: Instagram

The same thing happened in 2024. The likes of Theo Campbell, Megan Barton-Hanson and Danica Taylor were all in South Africa for All Stars but never actually made it onto the show.

Read more about Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Love Island: All Stars is dropping Casa Amor for the new series

Will Love Island All Stars have Casa Amor?

Love Island All Stars has been taking over our TV screens this 2025

When is the Love Island All Stars 2025 final?

Love Island fans shocked by Luca Bish and Harriett Blackmore's history

How do Love Island's Luca and Harriett know each other? Their friendship explained

Here's everyone who's been dumped from Love Island All Stars 2025 so far.

Who was dumped from Love Island All Stars 2025? Every islander that's left so far

What happened between Love Island's Grace Jackson and Omar Nyame?

What happened between Love Island's Grace Jackson and Omar Nyame? Their history explained

Hot On Capital

Who will play Super Bowl halftime show 2026? All the rumours and names so far

Super Bowl 2026 halftime show predictions from Taylor Swift to Post Malone

How much are Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour tickets? All the prices explained

How much are Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour tickets? All the prices revealed

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates, setlist and more

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates, setlist and more

Kendrick Lamar & SZA 'luther' lyrics meaning explained

What are Kendrick Lamar and SZA's 'luther' lyrics about? The true meaning explained

Bad Bunny 'DtMF' lyrics: English translation and meaning explained

What does 'DtMF' mean? Bad Bunny's emotional 'DtMF' lyrics translated into English

Chappell Roan 'Pink Pony Club' Lyrics Meaning Explained

Chappell Roan explains emotional meaning behind her 'Pink Pony Club' lyrics

XO, Kitty season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix show

XO, Kitty season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix show

Is Alisha Weir playing Dorothy in Wicked Part 2? The rumours explained

Who is playing Dorothy in Wicked Part 2? The Alisha Weir rumours explained

Love Island's Jess White claps back at hate for teasing bombshell entrance

Love Island's Jess White claps back at hate for teasing bombshell entrance

Gracie Abrams The Secret Of Us Tour Setlist: Every Surprise Song

Gracie Abrams Tour setlist: Every surprise song she's performed on The Secret Of Us Tour so far
All the best Super Bowl halftime memes with Kendrick Lamar and his Drake diss

Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl memes go viral thanks to his Drake diss

Travis Kelce's reaction to Taylor Swift being booed at the Super Bowl

Travis Kelce's heartbreaking reaction to Taylor Swift being booed at the Super Bowl

When can I watch MAFS Australia in the UK?

How to watch MAFS Australia 2025 in the UK

Super Bowl 2025 score predicted by Tate McRae in resurfaced video

Super Bowl 2025 score correctly predicted by Tate McRae in surprising resurfaced video

Travis Kelce reunites with Taylor Swift after 2025 Super Bowl loss

Heartbroken Travis Kelce reunites with Taylor Swift after 2025 Super Bowl loss

Did Travis Kelce propose to Taylor Swift after the Super Bowl win?

Did Travis Kelce propose to Taylor Swift?

Taylor Swift's hilarious reaction to being booed at the Super Bowl

Taylor Swift's hilarious reaction to being booed at the Super Bowl goes viral

Taylor Swift attends the Super Bowl 2025 to support boyfriend Travis Kelce

A closer look at Taylor Swift's Super Bowl 2025 outfit

How much did Kendrick Lamar get paid for the Super Bowl halftime show?

How much was Kendrick Lamar paid for the Super Bowl halftime show?

Who performed with Kendrick Lamar at the Super Bowl halftime show?

Who is performing with Kendrick Lamar? All the Super Bowl halftime guests

More Movies & TV News

Did Montoya cheat on Anita? Why did Anita cheat on Montoya? Temptation Island Spain's viral scandal explained

Temptation Island Spain's Montoya and Anita cheating explained in full

How to watch the Super Bowl 2025 online and in the UK

How to watch the Super Bowl 2025 online and in the UK

Love Island All Stars 2025 is back causing couple dramas

Who is coupled up on Love Island All Stars 2025?

Temptation Island Spain: Where to watch the Montoya reality show online

Where to watch Temptation Island Spain with Montoya and Anita online

When does You season 5 come out on Netlix?

Netflix's You season 5: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and latest news

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight UK

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset