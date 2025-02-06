Love Island's Kaz and Scott reveal Luca's unaired conversations about Samie

6 February 2025, 13:20 | Updated: 6 February 2025, 15:32

Love Island's Kaz and Scott reveal Luca's unaired conversations about Samie
Love Island's Kaz and Scott reveal Luca's unaired conversations about Samie. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

The Samie and Luca saga gets more dramatic by the day!

Love Island All Stars is no longer just giving us drama, it's giving us pure heartbreak. While things were going so well for Luca Bish and Grace Jackson, Samie Elishi walked in as a bombshell and popped their bubble of lovers bliss.

On Samie's arrival things between her and Luca were clearly tense and then it was revealed they had a little bit of history together. Then Luca kissed her in a game, despite telling Grace he would kiss literally anyone but her. And if that wasn't enough, the public *subtle side eye* voted to couple Samie up with Luca.

Now, with Grace single and Luca quietly trying to reassure her, his ex-castmates Scott Thomas and Kaz Crossley have revealed some details which suggest his feelings for Samie might cut a little deeper than he's letting on.

Samie and Luca were coupled up by the public
Samie and Luca were coupled up by the public. Picture: ITV

Speaking on the Love Island: The Morning After podcast, Scott said: "Samie will be a test for Luca, I think she was in his top three of who he wanted to see in [All Stars]. I do think that he and Grace are in a really strong place now but I know that she was in his top three so, let's see how it unfolds.

"Not even just Luca. Like Samie's hot. She's going to turn a lot of heads. Of all the bombshells that have been in there so far, she could rustle some feathers."

These comments were made before Samie had properly entered the villa, and now that she has, Kaz has also weighed in and revealed some conversations she had with Luca about Samie early on in the show.

Luca and Samie revealed they've DM'ed each other
Luca and Samie revealed they've DM'ed each other. Picture: ITV

Responding to a fan commenting, 'Luca better not fumble grace', Kaz said: "Hear me out, I love Luca and Grace together. When they were together they were literally inseparable. But did you notice, when Samie walked into the villa and all the boys were like laughing and pointing at Luca like, 'Ha you're f------'?

"It's because Luca has not stopped talking about Samie, [the cast] know that Luca fancies Samie."

Explaining why Luca has come across as reserved in recent episodes, she said: "He's trying to navigate in his head how he's going to go about this situation because he has been on Samie for a while."

She then added, "Do you remember in last night's episode when Luca said to Samie, 'I also heard from a friend you fancy me too," and pointed to herself.

"Just saying when I was in a friendship couple with Luca I may or may have not relayed the informations that Samie fancied him.

"Samie was on my retreat in Thailand and basically she told me that she's always fancied Luca. And me being a good friend and trying to bring his hopes up so he wasn't sad and miserable, I told him, 'hopefully she comes in because I know she would go for you'," Kaz explained.

"Of course that really perked him up."

Samie entered the villa as a bombshell
Samie entered the villa as a bombshell. Picture: ITV

When Samie entered the villa, she revealed that Luca had DM'ed her in September 2024, less than four months before All Stars began filming.

Talking to Elma, she explained why she didn't pursue him then, saying: "[Luca's] messaged me before... in September, recent, but I was like heartbroken and swore off men."

The same month Samie had split from TOWIE's Harry Lee.

