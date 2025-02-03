Here's why Love Island's Ron Hall quit All Stars

3 February 2025, 12:58 | Updated: 3 February 2025, 14:27

Why Love Island's Ron Hall quit All Stars
Why Love Island's Ron Hall quit All Stars. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island All Stars' Ron Hall reportedly left the show not long after Scott Thomas quit, but why?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Oh no, they're dropping like flies!

After a major recoupling, in which Curtis Pritchard recoupled up with Ekin-Su, despite being in a couple with Danielle Sellers, Ron Hall was left to couple up with Danielle, but it was clear that he and Danielle didn't have as much of a connection as Danielle and Curtis did.

And now he's reportedly left the Love Island villa after struggling to find a connection - just hours after Scott Thomas did the same thing.

Ron's Love Island All Stars journey certainly wasn't as straight forward as his first stint in series 9, where he was a finalist with his now ex-girlfriend Lana Jenkins.

From Kaz Crossley to Harriett Blackmore, Ron's been in some unsuccessful couples on the show, but what pushed him to leave?

Harriett coupled up with Ron
Ron has been in a couple with Harriett. Picture: ITV

Why Ron Hall leave Love Island All Stars?

A tabloid source has said: "Ron was the centre of attention on his series, with multiple girls vying for his attention and with Lana always there for him to return to.

"It was a bit of a rude awakening for him this time round as he just couldn’t find a single spark."

They went on: "He realised he wasn’t likely to find that connection now and had grown tired of watching the front door for bombshells that might be for him.

"The Love Island villa is a tough place to be single, especially when matches are sparking all around you - there’s some very loved up couples in there now - and Ron decided it was time to check out.”

Ron Hall on All Stars
Ron Hall on All Stars. Picture: ITV

ITV haven't addressed the news and viewers of the show are yet to have seen Ron's exit from the villa but it's expected to be shown in the upcoming episode on Monday 3rd February at 9pm.

Read more about Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Why Scott Thomas quit Love Island All Stars

Here's why Scott Thomas quit Love Island All Stars

Love Island All Stars 2025 lineup

Love Island All Stars 2025 lineup: Full cast revealed

All about Love Island All Stars' Scott Thomas

Love Island All Stars Scott Thomas: Age, ex-girlfriend, height and what series he was on

Sammy Root and Elma Pazar's history together explained

How do Sammy Root and Elma Pazar know each other? Their history explained

Love Island All Stars 2025 is back causing couple dramas

Who is coupled up on Love Island All Stars 2025?

Hot On Capital

Here's who's won the most GRAMMYs ever.

Who's won the most Grammys?

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates, setlist and more

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates, setlist and all the info you need
How many Grammys has Beyoncé won? Every award including Album of the Year

How many Grammys has Beyoncé won? Every award including Album of the Year

Did Billie Eilish win any Grammys in 2025?

Did Billie Eilish win any Grammys in 2025? Here's who won in each of her categories

Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo end feud rumours at 2025 Grammys

Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo end feud rumours at 2025 Grammys

Sabrina Carpenter wins her very first Grammy for 'Espresso' at the 2025 Grammys

How many Grammys did Sabrina Carpenter win? Here's all her 2025 Grammy awards

Lady Gaga 'Abracadabra' lyrics meaning explained

Lady Gaga explains "resilient" meaning behind 'Abracadabra' lyrics

Did Taylor Swift win any Grammys in 2025? Here's who won each of her categories

Did Taylor Swift win any Grammys in 2025? Here's who won in each of her categories

Liam Payne honoured at the Grammys with moving 'In Memoriam' segment

Liam Payne honoured with emotional tribute in 2025 Grammys 'In Memoriam'

Beyoncé's shock reaction to Best Country Album win is now a meme

Beyoncé's viral shock reaction to winning Best Country Album is now a meme

Why Travis Kelce is not with Taylor Swift at the Grammys 2025

Why Travis Kelce is not with Taylor Swift at the 2025 Grammys

Billie Eilish's 'Birds of a Feather' Lyrics Meaning Explained

The romantic meaning behind Billie Eilish's 'Birds of a Feather' lyrics explained

Chappell Roan 'Pink Pony Club' Lyrics Meaning Explained

Chappell Roan explains the emotional meaning behind her 'Pink Pony Club' lyrics

Everything you need to know about Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter Everything You Need To Know - From Age, Height, Boyfriend & More

Is Taylor Swift's 'T' thigh chain a sexy nod to Travis Kelce?

Is Taylor Swift's Grammys red carpet 'T' outfit a spicy nod to Travis Kelce?

Could Olivia and Louis be dating?!

Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge dating timeline: How they met, how long they've dated & more
How and where to watch 2025 Grammys red carpet online

How and where to watch the 2025 Grammys red carpet online

Is Beyoncé performing at the Grammys tonight?

Is Beyoncé performing at the Grammys 2025?

Taylor Swift Grammys nominations 2025: What is she nominated for?

What Grammys is Taylor Swift nominated for? All her 2025 nominations

Is Taylor Swift presenting at the Grammys 2025?

Is Taylor Swift performing at the 2025 Grammys?

More Movies & TV News

How to watch the Grammys in the UK and online

How to watch the Grammys in the UK and online

XO, Kitty season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix show

XO, Kitty season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix show

Scream 7: Release date, cast, trailers, spoilers news about the next Scream movie

Scream 7: Release date, cast, trailers, spoilers news about the next Scream movie

Spider-Man fans wants Tom Holland to have a male love interest in Spider-Man 4

Tom Holland fans want Peter Parker to have a male love interest in Spider-Man 4

Matthew Lillard is returning as Stu in Scream 7

Matthew Lillard 'confirms' return as Stu Macher in Scream 7

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight UK

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset