Here's why Love Island's Ron Hall quit All Stars

Why Love Island's Ron Hall quit All Stars. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island All Stars' Ron Hall reportedly left the show not long after Scott Thomas quit, but why?

Oh no, they're dropping like flies!

After a major recoupling, in which Curtis Pritchard recoupled up with Ekin-Su, despite being in a couple with Danielle Sellers, Ron Hall was left to couple up with Danielle, but it was clear that he and Danielle didn't have as much of a connection as Danielle and Curtis did.

And now he's reportedly left the Love Island villa after struggling to find a connection - just hours after Scott Thomas did the same thing.

Ron's Love Island All Stars journey certainly wasn't as straight forward as his first stint in series 9, where he was a finalist with his now ex-girlfriend Lana Jenkins.

From Kaz Crossley to Harriett Blackmore, Ron's been in some unsuccessful couples on the show, but what pushed him to leave?

Ron has been in a couple with Harriett. Picture: ITV

Why Ron Hall leave Love Island All Stars?

A tabloid source has said: "Ron was the centre of attention on his series, with multiple girls vying for his attention and with Lana always there for him to return to.

"It was a bit of a rude awakening for him this time round as he just couldn’t find a single spark."

They went on: "He realised he wasn’t likely to find that connection now and had grown tired of watching the front door for bombshells that might be for him.

"The Love Island villa is a tough place to be single, especially when matches are sparking all around you - there’s some very loved up couples in there now - and Ron decided it was time to check out.”

Ron Hall on All Stars. Picture: ITV

ITV haven't addressed the news and viewers of the show are yet to have seen Ron's exit from the villa but it's expected to be shown in the upcoming episode on Monday 3rd February at 9pm.

