Here's why Scott Thomas quit Love Island All Stars

Why Scott Thomas quit Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Scott Thomas walked out of Love Island All Stars series 2, but why? Here are all the details on Scott's walk out.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Not long after his twin brother Adam Thomas called for him to "just come home", Scott did just that - twin telepathy, or what? The series two star packed his bags and quit Love Island All Stars without being dumped on day 18.

Things in the villa weren't exactly smooth sailing for him, from his friendship to lovers stint with India Reynolds - who was then axed from the villa - to his unexpected row with Luca Bish, Scott's All Stars journey was pretty intense.

After Tina Stinnes was saved over Kaz Crossley, Nas Majeed and Montel McKenzie in a brutal dumping, the islanders expected Scott to put all of his energy into what he was exploring with Tina, but just days later, he's done a runner!

So, now that Scott is reunited with his brothers, here's the lowdown on why Scott quit the show.

Scott Thomas was on this year's Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

Why did Scott Thomas quit Love Island All Stars?

A tabloid source has said Scott felt he couldn't fake his lack of feelings for Tina, and that's why he left. They revealed he spoke to the Love Island welfare team before he made his decision.

They said: “Since it first came to light Scott wasn’t feeling it with Tina on Vegas night, he’s struggled to feel free within the situation and push past his doubts.

"On tonight's show viewers will see him continue to work through his concerns about their connection before the Islanders are then plunged into a recoupling.

"Scott was unable to get past the feeling Tina wasn’t right for him and his biggest priority was not wasting her precious time in the villa.

"He knows this is a big opportunity for her in love and life and would never want to ruin that. After taking some time out with the dedicated Love Island welfare team, Scott decided that the best thing he could do for himself was to remove himself from the situation.

"He’s done so much work over recent years on self-love and he didn’t want to force a connection for the sake of it."

Tina chose to steal Scott from India. Picture: ITV

This came after Scott had a heart to heart with Gabby Allen. Scott said: "I feel like nothing’s really progressing feelings wise… nothing's wrong. I still enjoy spending time with Tina but I just don’t see anything really changing at the moment."

Gabby replied: "I just don’t want her to get hurt, it’s only fair to tell her."

"100% I was gonna talk to her anyway, I’m just frustrated because I want it to be her because she’s amazing," Scott explained.

Gabby added: “Isn’t it funny how someone can tick all the boxes but then still not be quite it?"

Scott ended the chat by saying: “I just don’t wanna hurt her.”

Read more about Love Island here: