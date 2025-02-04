What happened between Love Island's Luca and Samie? Their history revealed

Luca and Samie's history revealed. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Luca Bish and Samie Elishi have revealed they've got history on Love Island All Stars - but what happened between them?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

In true Love Island All Stars fashion, a bombshell has arrived who has history with another islander.

So far we've seen exes Gabby Allen and Marcel Somerville confront one another and exes Ronnie Vint and Harriett Blackmore rekindle their romance. And now, Samie Elishi has entered the villa and it was instantly clear that she and Luca Bish have history - you can literally cut the tension with a knife.

Luca is currently in a very happy couple with Grace Jackson, but Samie has already said she's not afraid to step on toes. With her eyes set on the series five islander, she said: "Him and Grace look like they're going fine, but you can’t believe everything you see. The game is the game, this is what happens."

Now they've been reunited in All Stars, let's delve into how they already knew each other..

Samie on All Stars. Picture: ITV

Luca reacts to Samie's entrance. Picture: ITV

What happened between Luca Bish and Samie Elishi?

Luca and Samie revealed they've shared some flirty DM's. While they haven't officially dated, they admitted they find each other attractive which could throw a spanner in the works for Luca and Grace.

The boys immediately picked up on Samie and Luca having a weird vibe upon her arrival. Speaking to Casey O'Gorman, Luca said: "Panic button… yeah I fancy her but my connection is so good with Grace I wouldn’t probably get that with her."

Later, Luca and Samie addressed DMing each other but Luca was hesitant to admit he fancied her due to his loyalty to Grace.

Before heading into All Stars, Samie said she had her eye on Luca, explaining: "I feel like he's very much a bit of me looks wise and watching him on this series, I like that he’s in touch with his emotional side.

"He’s been the voice of reason throughout the whole villa, I’m always saying ‘thank god someone said that…finally!’."

Luca and Samie revealed they've DM'ed each other. Picture: ITV

Luca was on series five of Love Island where he and Gemma Owen were runners-up to Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu. Luca and Gemma split three months after leaving the show.

Meanwhile, Samie was on series nine and came third with Tom Clare. They later split and Tom ended up winning the first-ever All Stars in 2024 with Molly Smith.

If anything else emerges about Luca and Samie's history, we'll update this page.

Love Island All Stars continues at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.

Read more about Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player .

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After