Molly-Mae reportedly set to reveal Tommy Fury reunion in upcoming documentary

Molly-Mae reportedly revealing Tommy Fury reconciliation in upcoming documentary. Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Molly-Mae Hague's documentary 'Behind It All' is reportedly going to address her and Tommy Fury getting back together.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Next Friday (17th January), Molly-Mae Hague's documentary series Molly-Mae: Behind It All is set to air on Prime Video. The documentary has been promoted as a behind-the-scenes look at the launch of her clothing brand Maebe and her very public breakup from Tommy Fury, but now it will reportedly follow the couple getting back together as well.

This comes after the tabloids obtained an image that they claim to be Tommy and Molly kissing on New Year's Eve. Before this they were also spotted together with their daughter Bambi coming out of a soft play area which Molly said 'was really enjoyable to do together' in a YouTube video after.

Neither Tommy or Molly have revealed the true reason for their split but Molly has said it will be down to him to share the details of it and not her. Now, despite the docuseries trailer showing a hostile phone call between the pair it's being said that their reconciliation will be documented in it.

Molly-Mae and Tommy split after 5 years together. Picture: Instagram

A TV insider has reportedly told the tabloids that the "the timing of them getting back together couldn't be more convenient".

They said: "As it will see their romance come full circle with fans watching on through the documentary. There was already huge interest in the programme, even before the events of the past week. But now there's likely to be even more people watching."

Discussing the Molly-Mae: Behind It All trailer, they said: "The trailer seemed to suggest there will be lots of detail about the stress Molly went through during their high-profile break up, but there was no hint of them getting back together.

"Which means the creators of the documentary - which is still being filmed - were either taken by surprise by the reunion or have had to keep it top secret for some time."

Molly-Mae addresses Tommy Fury split in new ‘Behind It All’ documentary trailer

Amazon have confirmed that the first three episodes of Molly-Mae: Behind It All will be released on January 17th and the remaining three episodes will drop in Spring 2025. This means if the reports are correct we still might not see the reunion of them until the second drop of the docuseries.

Molly and Tommy have both kept quiet on news of them getting back together and certainly didn't include each other in any of their Christmas and New Year's posts on socials. However, Tommy shared a picture of him and Bambi which Molly of course gave a like.

Read more about Molly-Mae Hague here: