Molly-Mae's documentary – Release date, what it's about and all the details revealed

Molly-Mae's documentary is set to release on Prime Video. Picture: Getty/Instagram: @mollymae

By Tiasha Debray

Molly-Mae Hague’s documentary is coming sooner than we thought. So while we twiddle our thumbs waiting for it to drop; from the release date, what it’s about and whether it’ll include Tommy Fury. Here’s what we know.

Molly-Mae Hague has come a long way from the young 19-year-old bombshell that joined Love Island in 2019.

From falling in love with Tommy Fury on the reality dating show and becoming a multi-million business mogul, to having a baby and getting engaged, Molly has been on an incredible journey. Then, in 2024, she sadly revealed her shocking split from Tommy.

Fans of the now 25-year-old Molly-Mae have watched her journey every step of the way on Instagram and her famous vlogs on YouTube but now will have a more in-depth look into the life of their favourite media mogul.

Not only has a Molly-Mae documentary been announced, filming has begun and a release date has dropped. So, from what it’s about to whether it’ll include her split with Tommy, here’s what we know.

Molly-Mae turned 25 in 2024. Picture: Instagram: @mollymae

What is the Molly-Mae documentary about?

Molly-Mae confirmed earlier in November 2024 that she has been working alongside Prime Video to make a documentary of her life over this past year.

The documentary is reportedly three hours long and spread over six episodes. The synopsis reads: "We’ll see Molly-Mae adapt to the challenges of motherhood, all while preparing to launch her biggest business venture to date: 'Maebe'.

"In this intimate look, we uncover how these experiences have shaped her into the powerhouse entrepreneur she is today.

"Balancing the demands of motherhood, the weight of her brand’s success, and the high stakes of her latest business launch, this documentary offers an unfiltered glimpse into her strength and ambition."

Molly-Mae shares one daughter with Tommy Fury. Picture: Instagram: @mollymae

"This is Molly-Mae as we’ve never seen her before - raw, real and redefining what it means to thrive under intense public scrutiny.

"Molly-Mae will be working with a team she’s worked with before when she briefly appeared in Netflix’s At Home With The Furys, the docuseries about Tommy's older brother Tyson and his family.

Prime Video's Head of TV, Hannah Blyth shared: "This year has been a transformative one for Molly, and we’re thrilled to offer Prime Video audiences exclusive, intimate access to her daily life and exciting new ventures through this series.“

Molly is a true powerhouse and her authenticity, resilience, and strength will undoubtedly resonate with viewers as she opens up like never before."

Molly Mae and Tommy Fury met in 2019 on Love Island. Picture: Getty

Will Molly-Mae’s split with Tommy Fury be in the documentary?

No one has confirmed exactly who or what will appear in the documentary series just yet, however, production had already begun by the time Molly and Tommy announced their split in August 2024.

From the synopsis provided by the streaming platform, there doesn’t appear to be any focus on Tommy so whether what happened behind the scenes will actually air in the documentary is yet to be seen.

However, in her candid interview with British Vogue, Molly opened up and revealed that she would never tell the public what happened between them, and she would leave that up to Tommy.

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae got engaged in 2023. Picture: Instagram: @tommyfury

“No one will ever really know what went down apart from Tommy and I, and that’s how we’d like to keep it, for Bambi’s sake," she said.

“I do think that he will talk about things eventually. I do think that when he’s ready, like, maybe more will be said. But I think that’s for him to do on his terms,” she told the publication. “It’s not like it’s gossip, it’s real life and it’s, you know, it’s a really deep situation. It’s really sad.”

But her break up was such a huge part of her year that affected so many elements of her life, it would be a surprise if the documentary didn’t cover it at all.

However, it does seem like the focus will be on behind-the-scenes of Molly's brand Maebe and how she’s navigating motherhood with Bambi.

When is the Molly-Mae documentary coming out? What’s the release date?

Molly-Mae’s six-episode docuseries will drop in two instalments, with the first three episodes releasing on 17th January 2025 on Prime Video.

Unfortunately, there is no exact release date for the second half of the series, but the streaming giant has confirmed it will be in the Spring of 2025. We will update this page when there is more information.

