Molly-Mae Hague Trademarks Her Name For New Business

Molly-Mae had trademarked her name. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

By Capital FM

Molly-Mae is set to grow her enterprise as she embarks on a new venture.

Molly-Mae Hague is gearing up for yet another business venture as she trademarks her unique name.

The 22-year-old star has racked up an impressive slew of brand deals and partnerships since leaving the Love Island villa in 2019.

Notably, she recently signed a six-figure deal with PrettyLittleThing as she assumed the role of creative director - is there anything she can’t do?

What is Molly’s next entrepreneurial move as she trademarks her name?

What will Molly-Mae Hague be releasing next? Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

This tabloid reports that the star sent off for the trademark for a new line of tanning products.

Molly launched her own brand, Filter, in 2019 which sells all the products you could possibly need to achieve that Hague-esque glow.

The multi-faceted influencer is well on track to having a multi-million net worth as she continues to add strings to her ever-impressive bow.

The news of her new business venture follows the devastating burglary that targeted the Manchester apartment she shared with boxer boyfriend Tommy Fury - whom she met on the ITV hit dating show.

Molly-Mae is growing her enterprise. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

The attack, which was reported to be by an inexperienced gang, reportedly saw £800,000 worth of possessions stolen from their property.

Molly-Mae has since revealed to her followers: |I can't thank you enough for all your kind messages regarding what happened to our home last week."

"Onwards and upwards now."

She is allegedly taking extra caution going forward with what she decides to share on social media and has hired 24/7 security.

From clothing lines to beauty ranges - Molly certainly is a very experienced businesswoman!

